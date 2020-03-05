Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, the former UN secretary-general who has died at the age of 100, led the organisation during a pivotal era in the 1980s, as the end of the cold war created unprecedented opportunities to resolve some of the world’s thorniest conflicts.

A Peruvian diplomat whose career spanned the history of the UN from its foundation after the second world war, Pérez de Cuéllar’s tenure as the fifth secretary-general began in 1982 with the global body marginalised by the superpower rivalry of the US and the Soviet Union.

But by the time he left office at the end of 1991, the Soviet Union had ceased to exist and the UN was helping to shape a new world order with its peacekeepers in demand from Croatia to Angola and El Salvador.

“Pérez de Cuéllar played a crucial role in a number of diplomatic successes, including the independence of Namibia, an end to the Iran-Iraq war, the release of American hostages held in Lebanon, the peace accord in Cambodia and, in his very last days in office, a historic peace agreement in El Salvador,” said the current UN chief António Guterres.

Pérez de Cuéllar, a modest and unassuming man who was the only Latin American ever to head the UN, would never have claimed credit for the transformation which came about largely as a result of the astonishing changes in the Soviet Union under Mikhail Gorbachev.

December 1988: Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev with Pérez de Cuéllar at the UN © Susan Ragan/AP

Asked early on which of his predecessors he most admired, Pérez de Cuéllar named Dag Hammarskjöld, the Swedish idealist who frequently came into conflict with the Soviet Union during his leadership of the UN in the 1950s.

But admiration in this case was not expressed through imitation. Pérez de Cuéllar knew that to achieve anything in the role he had to retain the confidence of the member states, especially the five permanent members, or “P5”. His temperament, too, inclined him to quiet diplomacy and patient negotiation.

Born in Lima in 1920 to a comfortable family of Spanish descent, Pérez de Cuéllar joined the Peruvian foreign ministry in 1940 as a part-time clerk while studying at the city’s Catholic university. In 1944 he entered the diplomatic service, embarking on a career of postings to various European and Latin American countries.

His UN connection also started early: he was part of the Peruvian delegation to the first session of the general assembly. In 1971, he became his country’s permanent representative, and in that capacity served on the security council in 1973-74. He was presiding over the council in July 1974 when Turkey intervened in Cyprus; and the following year he went to Cyprus as special representative of then secretary-general, Kurt Waldheim.

In 1981, Waldheim’s term of office was ending amid criticism of his ineffectiveness (revelations about his hidden Nazi wartime past only emerged later). It was soon clear that China would veto Waldheim’s reappointment and the superpowers refused to accept the alternative candidate, Salim Ahmed Salim of Tanzania. Pérez de Cuéllar declined to campaign for the job, but his proved the only name acceptable to all five permanent members.

October 1985: UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher prepares to shake hands with Pérez de Cuéllar © Joel Landau/AP

Taking office on January 1 1982, Pérez de Cuéllar at first won praise, particularly from staff who found his unassuming manner a refreshing contrast to the vanity and self-importance of his predecessor. Cultured and trilingual in French, English and Spanish, he loved literature and was often to be found reading in spare moments.

Early in his term he was credited for his mediation effort in the Falklands crisis, although he did not succeed in averting war in the South Atlantic, or in Lebanon where it broke out in June 1982. Similarly, while he was praised for his patience in dealing with Cyprus, Afghanistan and the Iran-Iraq war, by the mid-1980s none of these crises seemed nearer a solution.

By 1985, when the UN celebrated its 40th anniversary, the organisation had little to cheer. Rather than a forum for serious dispute settlement, it seemed to have become little more than a theatre of symbolic confrontation.

In these circumstances the unanimity of the P5 in persuading him to accept a second five-year term — contrary to his own declared intent and soon after he had both stomach and quadruple bypass heart surgery within a year — was perhaps a double-edged compliment.

Yet this period was crowned with successes. None could be credited to him exclusively, but the result was that his qualities of patience and dedication came to be appreciated outside the circle of diplomats who always held him in high esteem.

He was credited for ceasefires achieved in Angola and (more durably) between Iran and Iraq in 1988, for agreements which led to the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan a year later, and for progress towards a solution of long-entrenched conflicts in Cyprus, Western Sahara and Cambodia.

Power broker: Pérez de Cuéllar, with his second wife, Marcela, right, meeting US president Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, as they arrive at the UN in September 1994 © G. Paul Burnett/AP

Perhaps the high point of his career came when he accepted the 1988 Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of UN peacekeeping forces. In his speech to the Nobel committee, he defined the UN’s role as being to “draw the line between struggle and conflict”.

Pérez de Cuéllar’s final year in office was marked by an unsuccessful mission to Baghdad to prevent war with the US over Iraq’s seizure of Kuwait and a personal triumph, achieved through his special envoy, Giandomenico Picco, in obtaining the release of the remaining western hostages in Lebanon.

On retirement, Pérez de Cuéllar took up residence in Paris. But he was persuaded to return to Peru to contest the 1995 presidential election at the age of 75 against the authoritarian incumbent, Alberto Fujimori. But campaigning was not his natural forte and he was heavily defeated.

When Fujimori’s government crumbled amid corruption allegations in 2000, Pérez de Cuéllar stepped in as foreign minister in an interim government which paved the way to fresh elections. He took a final diplomatic posting as Peru’s ambassador to France.

Decorated by some 25 countries, Pérez de Cuéllar wrote a book of memoirs and a novel during his long retirement. He is survived by a son and a daughter from his first marriage to Yvette Roberts, a French citizen, which ended in divorce. He remarried in 1975 to Marcela Temple Seminario, who predeceased him.