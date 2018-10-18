FT subscribers can click here to receive Brussels Briefing every day by email.

The “moment of truth” for Brexit was, in the end, more a moment to agree to keep on talking.

Wednesday’s summit dinner of the EU27 finished in just an hour with leaders lining up to affirm their unity and faith in EU negotiator Michel Barnier to get the job done. They barely had time to digest their pan-fried mushrooms, turbot and sorbet when proceedings wrapped up at 9.20pm local time.

Few decisions were taken but plans for an emergency summit next month to get a deal over the line have been put on ice. “We're just not there yet,” said one diplomat. Another added: “At the moment we are on a no deal track”.

Instead the timeframe to complete a divorce text has shifted from “weeks” to maybe “months”. Diplomats said they were all ready to come back for another summit but only when “decisive progress” has been achieved. A December deadline for a final deal looks most likely.

Angela Merkel was among the gloomiest, telling leaders talks were at a “deadlock” and urging fresh ideas to break the impasse. The FT has all the details of the night.

Earlier in the evening, Theresa May gave a 15-minute address which lacked the “concrete proposals” that European Council president Donald Tusk had called for earlier this week, but that urged “courage, trust and leadership on both sides.” The main insight was her willingness to consider a longer post-Brexit transition period.

In a piece of awkward choreography, the PM waited for European parliament president Antonio Tajani to make a short address, delivered hers, and then was asked to leave while the other leaders discussed her remarks over dinner.

National officials said that the key messages from leaders were a willingness to give time to the talks and support for Mr Barnier. “We should not be too eager to make a move. The UK got us here and the ball is in the Brits’ court,” said one diplomat.

Sebastian Kurz, the Austrian chancellor, said it would take “weeks or months” to resolve outstanding issues, while Barnier underlined that “we need time, we need much more time”.

Finland's straight-shooting Juha Sipila summed up how a meeting that only last month had been labelled by leaders as crucial had been downgraded to little more than a staging post in a longer Brexit waiting game.

He noted the whole gathering may not have been needed since “we already knew all the things we were told”.

Italy’s turn

It’s Italy’s turn to take the limelight on Thursday. Giuseppe Conte, the country’s prime minister, arrived in Brussels last night insisting there was “no margin for manoeuvre” to amend the country's rules-busting draft budget sent to Brussels this week.

Plenty of EU leaders are keen to avoid a flare-up with Rome’s populists before the European Commission gives its official verdict on the budget at the end of the month. But proceedings could take on a life of their own during a “mini-summit” on the eurozone on Thursday where there's not much else on the agenda, and the Italian spending plans will be the elephant in the room.

“[Italy’s] case is sufficiently serious, and the threat to the euro big enough to concern the EU Commission” said one national diplomat when asked whether it should be a subject raised by the commission on Thursday.

Even if Italy is avoided during the summit, Mr Conte has one-on-one meetings with France's Emmanuel Macron and the Netherlands’ Mark Rutte this morning. They are the two countries that pushed Rome to explain its fiscal plans and urge adherence to EU spending rules during a meeting of finance ministers earlier this month.

Finland’s Mr Sipila last night voiced the fears of the Hanseatic hawks: “We all know Italy could become a bigger problem. If that problem comes, then it's another Greece”.

Chart du jour: Who loves EU?

New polling from Eurobarometer shows stark divisions across Europe about EU membership being a “good thing”. The Czech Republic is at the bottom of the pile, followed by Italy, Hungary and Greece. Luxembourgers and the Irish are flying the flag for europhilia.

Planet Europe

Trouble in the Rose Garden

Wilbur Ross has lashed out at his EU trade counterpart, putting a fragile tariffs truce agreed between the EU and US earlier under jeopardy. Jim Brunsden reports:

“The US commerce secretary, said that President Donald Trump’s “patience was not unlimited” after his EU counterpart accused Washington of dragging its feet in Brussels talks. “It’s as though she was at a different meeting from the one that we attended”, said Ross of Cecilia Malmstrom.”

More threats

In a thorny day for Washington-Brussels relations, a top US regulator has also threatened to shut EU banks out of trading venues because of European plans to revamp rules on clearing houses after Brexit. ( FT)

Alexis 'two-job' Tsipras

The Greek PM has accepted the resignation of his foreign minister over a spat about Macedonia — and named himself in the role. (Bloomberg)

Rainy-day fund

Olaf Scholz’s pet project for the eurozone to develop a fund for unemployment insurance has hit the rocks in Berlin. ( FT)

Team Weber

German MEP Manfred Weber has the backing of seven out of eight centre-right EU governing parties in his bid to get the European People’s Party Spitzenkandidat nomination. Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Ireland, Germany, and Romania have all put their weight behind Manfred Weber. (Politico)

Coming up on Thursday

Theresa May rejoins EU leaders for a summit discussion on cyber security and migration this morning. The EU27 will spend lunch talking about the eurozone. Wilbur Ross resumes his tour of the commission with talks with Vera Jourova about data protection. Mr Ross has penned an op-ed in the FT calling for the EU-US Privacy Shield deal to be renewed despite concerns that the US administration isn't upholding its end of the agreement.

