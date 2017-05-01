Orbital Access seeks listing lift for space ambitions

A Scottish start-up that is bidding to send satellites into orbit from the UK with a reusable rocket launcher is aiming to raise €5m through a listing on Malta’s new junior market.

Orbital Access on Friday submitted its bid to develop commercial satellite launch facilities at Prestwick and Newquay airfields as part of a government competition to have an operational space port by 2020.

The company, created by the grandson of Prestwick airport’s founder, is applying to Malta’s Prospects exchange for a listing that would give it access to debt and equity funding to develop its Orbital 500R aircraft.

This will be an adapted widebody aircraft, which will carry a small payload rocket to be launched at altitude.

The group, which last year secured £250,000 in UK government funding for the concept, is also hoping that its vehicle will be the test platform for the Sabre engine being developed by Reaction Engines.

Validated by the US Air Force and Nasa, the Sabre technology has the potential to take an aircraft from earth to orbit and back again in a single stage.

As part of its preparation for listing, Orbital Access will announce this week the appointment of Chris Geoghegan, former chief operating officer of BAE Systems, as its new chairman.

If successful, it would be the second public listing of a space launch company in a matter of weeks. Avio, which makes the smaller Vega rockets, came to Italy’s main market last month.

Stuart McIntyre, Orbital’s founder, said the UK was “hitting a sweet spot” with its ambitions to create a satellite launch capability.

Demand for the observation and communication data that can be provided by smaller constellations of satellites in low earth orbit is fuelling a sharp rise in demand in the launcher market.

Some 9,000 satellites will have been launched globally in the decade to 2025, according to Euroconsult, against fewer than 1,500 in the previous decade.

“That demand is driving a step change in launcher technology,” said Mr McIntyre, whose company is focusing on the potential for horizontal aircraft launch rather than the conventional rocket powered vertical flight used by companies such a SpaceX.

“None of the US horizontal take-off ports are active. They are all waiting for the technology. The UK is not behind anybody and it is the next generation of technology that will allow the UK to build a truly leading industry rather than playing catch-up.”

Over the next few years, Orbital Access is hoping to progress to a main market listing, where it aims to raise up to €300m in debt and equity funding to match expected UK and European Space Agency grants to develop its horizontal launch system.

The company is currently applying to the UK Space Agency and the ESA for follow-on funding worth €2.25m in two projects.

Mr McIntyre said a listing on Malta’s Prospects exchange — designed for companies wanting to raise risk capital of up to €5m — would create a more transparent and sustainable funding channel to accompany this institutional financing, rather than relying on traditional venture capital or private equity channels.

The junior market was launched last year with the goal of helping small, often family-owned companies access funds through bond or equity issues.

Listing costs and annual fees are significantly lower than on main markets and the application process has been streamlined.

However, to list on Prospects, companies must agree to use a recognised corporate adviser who not only conducts due diligence on the company before its application to the exchange but also remains as an adviser after listing. Orbital’s corporate adviser is Malta-based Main Street.