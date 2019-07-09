Retro is back in style. Fila’s ’90s designs are a must-have for China’s hipsters. For Hong Kong-listed Anta Sports, which took over the Italian brand’s business in China a decade ago, the deal has paid off handsomely. Shares in China’s largest sportswear brand have gained around 1,400 per cent since then. Anta has also become a favourite target of short sellers. Anta has denied the allegations of fraudulent activity by US-based Muddy Waters. The denial should be enough to stop further declines in its shares, for now.

These accusations are not new to Anta. Since last year, US-based Blue Orca and Hong Kong-based GMT Research have claimed that Anta falsifies its data and accounting. Anta has denied both charges.

Long only investors, which include BlackRock and Vanguard, should have few complaints. Not only has the market value surged, dividends per share have more than doubled since 2013. Fila has made all the difference. Its sales alone close to doubled last year, contributing over a third to Anta’s group revenue. Meanwhile, operating profit margins increased to 24 per cent.

This is a point of contention. Muddy Waters allege margins were falsely boosted because of its control over its distributors, which dominate up to 80 per cent of sales. While that is not clear, it is true that since 2013 Anta has needed longer to convert inventories into revenues. That has subtracted from operating cash flow. Rival Li Ning does not have this issue.

Muddy Waters’ claims have successfully raised a perception of risk. Anta sources most of its revenue from China where corporate governance concerns are on the rise. Its share price has dropped 7 per cent this week on the short-seller’s claims.

Yet, it will take more incriminating evidence about Anta from short sellers to leave a lasting mark. They have as yet not succeeded in muddying market perceptions enough to derail long-term investor interest in the stock. There is even less chance that these allegations will deter millennials from lining up to buy Fila’s latest sneakers.