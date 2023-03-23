Gideon talks to the FT’s Middle East editor Andrew England about his recent visit to Iran in the aftermath of some of the worst unrest since the establishment of the Islamic Republic in 1979. Iran’s reconciliation with Saudi Arabia and its growing trade with Russia may help the regime survive, but relations with the west have plummeted and hopes for a revival of the nuclear deal look bleak.

Clips: Reuters; BBC

Read More on this topic:

Exiled son of Iran’s last shah steps up to lead galvanised diaspora

Saudi rapprochement with Iran is an exercise in buying time

Iran agrees to reinstall IAEA cameras at nuclear facilities

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner