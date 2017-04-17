US warns North Korea not to test Trump’s resolve

US vice-president Mike Pence has warned North Korea not to test President Donald Trump’s resolve, saying that Washington wanted the communist state to abandon nuclear weapons and end its “unacceptable” missile tests.

Mr Pence met South Korean acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn on Monday to discuss how to rein in North Korea, in his first stop of a four-nation Asia tour amid mounting tension on the Korean peninsula.

Echoing the words of Rex Tillerson, US secretary of state, a month ago, Mr Pence declared the “era of strategic patience is over” in the face of North Korea’s growing military threats.

“North Korea would do well not to test [President Trump’s] resolve or the strength of the armed forces of the US,” Mr Pence told a joint press conference with Mr Hwang, alluding to recent US military strikes on Syria and Afghanistan.

Before the meeting, Mr Pence visited the Demilitarised Zone separating the two Koreas, a day after North Korea defied the US by firing another mid-range missile that exploded immediately after launch. There, Mr Pence said the US and its allies would protect South Korea and stabilise the region through “peaceful means or ultimately by whatever means are necessary”. Tension was heightened after Pyongyang displayed several new missiles at a military parade on Saturday.

“President Trump has made it clear that the patience of the US and our allies in this region has run out and we want to see change,” he said at the DMZ. “We want to see North Korea abandon its reckless path of the development of nuclear weapons, and also its continual use and testing of ballistic missiles is unacceptable.”



His comments came after the Trump administration signalled it would hold back from any immediate military or diplomatic response to the North’s failed missile launch on Sunday but warned of “other actions” if Pyongyang proceeded with a sixth nuclear test.

Mr Pence said he was “heartened” by early signs from China but urged Beijing to “use the extraordinary levers they have” to prod the North Korean regime to give up its nuclear and missile programmes. He also repeated Mr Trump’s earlier warning that the US would act unilaterally if necessary.

“Either China will deal with this problem or the US and its allies will,” he said. “All options are on the table to achieve the objectives and ensure the stability of the people of this country.”

Lt Gen HR McMaster, US national security adviser, said on Sunday that Mr Trump was “clearly comfortable making tough decisions”, citing last week’s US missile strike on a Syrian air base. Beijing warned last week that a “storm is about to break” because of rising brinkmanship after Mr Trump ordered an aircraft carrier group to the region.

But presidential candidates in Seoul and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have stressed that Washington should consult its allies in the region before making any pre-emptive strike against North Korea’s weapons facilities. Such an attack would probably trigger immediate retaliation by North Korea against its southern counterpart. Mr Pence said the US would closely consult with South Korea as it made decisions on North Korea.

Seoul, which has a population of 20m people and lies 50km from the DMZ, would probably bear the brunt of such an attack, experts say.

Mr Abe on Monday called for a diplomatic solution but said that could only happen if North Korea negotiated in earnest.

“They are displaying their military power but the important thing is to maintain peace through diplomacy,” he told a parliamentary committee. He added: “There is no point in talks for the sake of talks. It’s necessary to apply pressure so North Korea enters a sincere dialogue.”

Tokyo strongly favours pressure on the Pyongyang regime but lies within range of North Korean missiles it fears could carry chemical warheads. Mr Abe confirmed his government was making preparations to evacuate Japanese nationals from South Korea if it became necessary.

North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests — including two last year — and a sixth would be taken as a more provocative event than a missile launch.

The Trump administration appears focused on pressing North Korea, along with China, through tougher economic sanctions instead of military action. Mr Trump on Sunday defended his decision last week not to brand China a currency manipulator, linking the reversal in his foreign exchange policy to China’s willingness to work with the US on North Korea.

Additional reporting by Robin Harding in Tokyo