How to become a landlord and deal with red tape, tax and expenses

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Disruption from the pandemic has created plenty of ‘accidental landlords’ - homeowners with an empty property they could potentially let out. This week’s guest, Jeremy, has relocated for work - he’s renting a room in a shared house, but wants to make some cash renting out his former home. He asks Claer what taxes he’d have to pay, the rules he’d have to comply with, whether or not to use a letting agent, and how to assess whether becoming a landlord makes sense financially. Expert guidance is provided by professional landlords Ayesha Ofori, founder of the PropElle network for female property investors, and David Lawrenson, author of the bestselling book Successful Property Letting.

If you would like to talk to Claer for a future podcast episode, email the Money Clinic team money@ft.com with a brief description of your story. Follow Claer on Twitter and Instagram @Claerb and read her weekly Serious Money column in the FT Money section of the FT Weekend newspaper.

Further information:

-David Lawrenson took part in a live Q&A with FT readers last year on renting property

-Read this FT Money article on ways landlords are tackling the effects of the pandemic

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.