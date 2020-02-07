Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Uber shares traded higher after hours on Thursday after the ride-hailing company promised profitability in the final quarter of this year, officials in London and Washington told the FT that Donald Trump vented in “apoplectic” fury at Boris Johnson over Britain’s decision to allow China’s Huawei a role in its 5G mobile networks, and activist hedge fund Elliott Management has built a stake worth $2.5bn in SoftBank Group and is pressing for changes. Plus, the FT’s Tom Hancock has been quarantined after reporting on the coronavirus in Wuhan. He explains how a crackdown on information about the virus in Wuhan allowed the disease to spread more widely.

