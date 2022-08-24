Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

The FT’s south Asia correspondent Ben Parkin explains how Afghanistan’s economy has changed in the year since US forces left the country and the Taliban retook control of the government.

For further reading:

The Taliban’s black gold: militants seize on coal to reboot economy

Life under the Taliban: ‘what matters is that we’re hungry

The Taliban’s new order: ‘We’ll introduce a system for the world’

