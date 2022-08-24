Afghanistan one year later
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Behind the Money news every morning.
The FT’s south Asia correspondent Ben Parkin explains how Afghanistan’s economy has changed in the year since US forces left the country and the Taliban retook control of the government.
Clips from CBS, BBC
For further reading:
The Taliban’s black gold: militants seize on coal to reboot economy
Life under the Taliban: ‘what matters is that we’re hungry’
The Taliban’s new order: ‘We’ll introduce a system for the world’
On Twitter, follow Benjamin Parkin (@b_parkyn) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Our GDPR privacy policy was updated on August 8, 2022. Visit acast.com/privacy for more information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Behind the Money when a new story is published