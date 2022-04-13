Stockpiles of some of the world’s most important industrial metals have dropped to critically low levels, US banks start reporting quarterly earnings today and Boris Johnson has become the first British prime minister to commit a criminal offence. Plus, the FT’s Frankfurt correspondent, Joe Miller, explains why Volkwagen is pivoting its strategy away from growth and toward profit.

Metal stockpiles shrink as energy prices hit production

US banks set for big hit to revenues as dealmaking dries up

VW to scrap dozens of models to focus on profitability

