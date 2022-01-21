The Federal Reserve has for the first time launched a period of debate of a central bank digital currency, and Luckin Coffee is planning to relist in the US after being delisted following a $300m fraud scandal. Plus, the FT’s Katie Martin explains why we should pay attention to German Bund yields turning positive this week.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Fed opens debate on possible digital currency

Luckin Coffee plots relisting in US two years after $300m fraud

Germany’s 10-year Bund yield turns positive for first time since 2019

