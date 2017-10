Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

As art collectors gather for the Frieze Art Fair in London, we ask if fine art can produce a dazzling investment return, plus Merryn Somerset Webb on the Fidelity fees shake up and Jason Butler talks about why you shouldn't rely on the Bank of Mum and Dad.

