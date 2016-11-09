You tell us: US voters chose Trump. Now what?

After a long and divisive campaign, US voters chose Donald Trump as their president. The debate has been roiling in the FT’s comment section for months. Now the verdict is in, and we are interested in your reactions.

What was your initial feeling after you learnt of the outcome? Is this the start of an exciting new era — or the beginning of a frightening four years? What questions are you left with? Share your thoughts here. This story will serve as a hub for your reactions on this historic day. We will be updating it regularly with the top comments and excerpts from around FT.com.

To read our collection of comments from election day, click here.



On how Trump won

“First thought: there is no perfect political system nor man. The triumphalistic attitudes of democratic regimes should end, for they are not above voting for a despot or overlooking lies, after hundreds of millions of dollars spent. Second thought: I don’t think Trump will dramatically change the economic trajectory of the US, but what is of more interest to me will be how a very thin-skinned egotist in control of the most fearsome military in the world manages a crisis.” — Fong

“There are a lot of ‘Damn the FT, we counted the votes and you lost’ comments, but I think this is missing the point. If Trump had genuinely won on policy then it would be a different matter, but there is a very large group who will never be able to look past the misogyny, the racism, the blatant lies, etc. The fact that he won based on not much other than demagoguery says terrible things about our democracy - it’s an almost pure protest against the established order. Now, what this clearly says is the established order have got it wrong, in a big way, and to my mind that’s the crisis. If you end up in a situation where half the population are willing to burn down the house because things can’t be worse, then if that’s not a crisis of democracy I don’t see what is. The conclusion doesn’t denigrate anyone’s votes, but acknowledges that 51.9% of the UK and about 50% of the US do not feel they’ve had a fair crack at the whip. And as democratic crises go, I’d say that’s a whopper.” — DTM

“Democracy seems to be doing fine when the economy is doing fine. When the economy turns sour, the people also do. Brexit and Trump are the results of that. 2016 will be a historic year. Just as capitalism can be its own worst enemy, it seems democracy can also be its own worst enemy.” — Mr. Peeters

On what’s ahead

“This will make the court case on 28 November even more interesting. The first president to have never held public office or served in the military could also be the first to be found guilty of fraud between the poll and swearing in.” — manticore

“Oddly, Trump is a much less divisive figure in Washington than Clinton as both Republicans and Democrats distrust and dislike him. That will make for some interesting Washington dynamics, which possibly will get DC working again. Not betting my savings on that happening, but a Clinton win would have been 4 more years of solid stalemate.” — Not_an_englishman

“Let’s be humble in victory. The country is more divided than ever and the president elect is highly unpopular. There is a lot of work to do to actually make America great again. But I have a good feeling about this. Change is necessary. The people have chosen to replace the ruling class with an unproven, unpredictable and unconventional leader. It is nothing short of a revolution.” — Don’t Panic