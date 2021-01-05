Peter Wells in New York

Texas reported its second-biggest one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday as hospitalisations topped 13,000 for the first time.

A further 26,543 people tested positive over the past 24 hours, the state health department revealed this afternoon, up from about 16,000 on Monday and second only to a tally of more than 27,000 on December 29.

In addition to the new infections, 1,312 historical cases stemming from older tests reported by laboratories were added to the state total, which now stands at 1.62m and is second only to California. The number of people in Texas hospitals with coronavirus rose to 13,308 from 12,961 on Monday.

During the height of its summer surge, hospitalisations in the state reached a peak of 10,893 on July 22. A further 250 deaths were attributed to coronavirus, up from 52 yesterday and compared with 241 on Tuesday last week. That took the death toll in Texas since the start of the pandemic to 28,219, a tally second only to New York.

Meanwhile, California reported more than 300 coronavirus fatalities on Tuesday, taking the overall death toll in the state over 27,000.

A further 368 deaths were attributed to coronavirus, the health department revealed this afternoon, up from 97 on Monday.

The latest figure ranks as the sixth-biggest one-day increase in deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A record 585 fatalities were reported on January 1. The state has attributed an overall 27,003 fatalities to coronavirus, a tally that ranks behind New York and Texas.

Over the past week, California has averaged about 353 coronavirus deaths a day, a record rate. Adjusted for population, an average of 0.9 people per 100,000 have died each day over the past week.

That puts it among the 20 highest rates by US state but is half that of top-ranked Kansas, according to a Financial Times analysis of Covid Tracking Project data.