Texas, California release grim infection and fatality figures
Peter Wells in New York
Texas reported its second-biggest one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday as hospitalisations topped 13,000 for the first time.
A further 26,543 people tested positive over the past 24 hours, the state health department revealed this afternoon, up from about 16,000 on Monday and second only to a tally of more than 27,000 on December 29.
In addition to the new infections, 1,312 historical cases stemming from older tests reported by laboratories were added to the state total, which now stands at 1.62m and is second only to California. The number of people in Texas hospitals with coronavirus rose to 13,308 from 12,961 on Monday.
During the height of its summer surge, hospitalisations in the state reached a peak of 10,893 on July 22. A further 250 deaths were attributed to coronavirus, up from 52 yesterday and compared with 241 on Tuesday last week. That took the death toll in Texas since the start of the pandemic to 28,219, a tally second only to New York.
Meanwhile, California reported more than 300 coronavirus fatalities on Tuesday, taking the overall death toll in the state over 27,000.
A further 368 deaths were attributed to coronavirus, the health department revealed this afternoon, up from 97 on Monday.
The latest figure ranks as the sixth-biggest one-day increase in deaths since the start of the pandemic.
A record 585 fatalities were reported on January 1. The state has attributed an overall 27,003 fatalities to coronavirus, a tally that ranks behind New York and Texas.
Over the past week, California has averaged about 353 coronavirus deaths a day, a record rate. Adjusted for population, an average of 0.9 people per 100,000 have died each day over the past week.
That puts it among the 20 highest rates by US state but is half that of top-ranked Kansas, according to a Financial Times analysis of Covid Tracking Project data.
Arizona reports fatality record in Sunbelt surge
Peter Wells in New York
The western US state of Arizona reported more than 200 coronavirus deaths for the first time on Tuesday, marking a record one-day increase in the death toll.
A further 253 deaths were attributed to coronavirus, the health department revealed this morning, reflecting data catching-up from three deaths on Monday and zero on Sunday, but surpassing the previous record of 172 reported on July 30.
Over the past week, Arizona has averaged about 97 deaths a day, not far from a record rate of about 100 on December 22. Arizona is among several Sunbelt states that are now eclipsing levels of cases and hospitalisations experienced when they were hit hard during the summer.
Deaths tend to lag behind increases in these two metrics. On Tuesday, Arizona's health department revealed a further 5,932 coronavirus cases reported over the past 24 hours. That brought the state's average over the past week to 8,607 infections a day, just shy of a record rate of 8,863 on Sunday.
University of Arizona students walk on campus
Adjusted for population, Arizona averaged 112.1 infections per 100,000 people over the past week, according to a Financial Times analysis of data from Covid Tracking Project on Monday. That is the highest rate of new coronavirus infections in the US at present, ahead of Rhode Island and California, which ranked second and third with rates of 95.8 and 95.8, respectively.
The number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in Arizona topped 4,600 for the first time, according to data on Monday from Covid Tracking Project, a level that is nearly one-third higher than its summer peak.
That put it alongside other sunbelt states including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, where hospitalisations hit record levels on Monday, according to Covid Tracking Project data.
US stocks rise day after Wall Street sell-off
FT reporters
US equities rebounded on Tuesday following a sharp sell-off on the first trading day of the new year, as investors eyed run-off Senate elections in Georgia that could determine the direction of the dollar, fiscal stimulus and US tax policy.
The benchmark S&P 500 closed 0.7 per cent higher, while the tech-focused Nasdaq gained 1 per cent — a day after Wall Street suffered its worst trading day since October.
The Cboe’s Vix index, which measures the expected volatility of the S&P 500 over the next 30 days, rose as high as 28.6 — above its long-run average of about 20 — as the number of Americans in hospital with coronavirus hit a new peak.
Read more here
Singapore says vaccine supply confidential
Singapore said it had secured enough vaccine doses to inoculate all its citizens and permanent residents but would not disclose the number, citing confidentiality.
Health minister Gan Kim Yong told the country's parliament that the first Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in late December and deliveries from Moderna and Sinovac would follow.
“The vaccines will arrive in Singapore in batches, given high global demand especially from countries with high rates of infection,” he said.
“I am not at liberty to disclose the specific quantity ordered, due to commercial sensitivities and confidentiality undertakings in our advance purchase agreements with the vaccine manufacturers,” he told parliament.
Mr Gan said he expected the full amount of vaccines required by the city state of 5.6m people would be delivered by the third quarter of this year.
Germany struggles to control second wave
Guy Chazan in Berlin
Germany is extending its lockdown until the end of January and banning non-essential travel in those areas worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, as it battles to control an upsurge in new infections.
“We are appealing to people to reduce their contacts to an absolute minimum,” Angela Merkel told reporters after a videoconference with the leaders of Germany’s 16 federal states.
The chancellor said infection rates were still too high and many hospitals were reaching the limits of their capacity. Germany also had to be “particularly careful” in view of the new viral variant spreading from the UK that was much more infectious than previous forms of the coronavirus, she said.
Read more here
Armenian leader tests positive, says Russian report
Armenian president Armen Sarkissian has tested positive for Covid-19 while receiving medical treatment in London, Russia’s Tass news agency reported on Tuesday.
Mr Sarkissian and his family spent New Year in the UK and the president underwent surgery on his leg on January 3, Tass said, citing comments attributed to the president’s office in the Yerevan newspaper Hraparak.
“However, the president also developed symptoms of the novel coronavirus. [He is] self-isolating and will temporarily continue his activities remotely,” the president’s office was quoted as saying.
England’s schools in disarray after exam U-turn
Bethan Staton and Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe in London
The plans of secondary school leaders and pupils across England were in disarray on Tuesday as ministers discussed replacement assessments for GCSEs and A-levels and reversed a decision to go ahead with vocational exams, which were due to begin on Wednesday.
Boris Johnson’s shock announcement on Monday of a national lockdown and the requirement that all schools switch to online teaching came after the UK prime minister had insisted for weeks that schools were safe.
The cancellation of GCSE and A-level exams in England, which was announced as thousands of pupils were preparing to sit their mocks, also placed a question mark over how exam-year students would be assessed.
Read more here
News you might have missed ...
Mexico can look forward to an 80 per cent drop in Covid-19 mortality once a fifth of the population has been vaccinated, according to the country’s coronavirus tsar, Hugo López-Gatell. “What we want, in the first place, is to reduce mortality, this is crucial,” the deputy health secretary told a news conference.
New coronavirus cases among the Cleveland Browns are threatening the playoffs for the US National Football League, after the team's head coach and four other players and staff tested positive on Tuesday. The Browns said special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach.
Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, has warned that some social-distancing restrictions could be in place next winter. Speaking at a press briefing, Prof Whitty said the risk level of coronavirus would decline over time, adding: “We will get to the point where we say this level of risk is one we can tolerate.”
The global economic recovery from Covid-19 will rely heavily on the successful rollout of vaccines, the World Bank has warned, adding that any delay risks more than halving this year’s growth rate. The multilateral lender forecast on Tuesday that world gross domestic product would grow 4 per cent in 2021.
Budget carrier easyJet said it was reviewing flight schedules
Airlines prepared to cancel flights and called for further state support after the UK government imposed a new lockdown to try to control the spread of coronavirus. British Airways and easyJet were both reviewing their already depleted flight schedules on Tuesday, but promised to keep flying some routes.
Retail sales for General Motors reached pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter, but the carmaker’s sales for the year still dropped 12 per cent compared with 2019. GM reported on Tuesday that it sold more than 771,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up 5 per cent from the same period a year earlier.
Paperchase looks set to be the first retail casualty of 2021 after the UK stationery group filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators less than two years after a previous financial restructuring. The notice gives the company, majority-owned by private equity group Primary Capital, 10 days’ protection from creditors.
Fashion retailer Next said it expects profits in the coming financial year to recover to almost pre-pandemic levels, even if its stores remain closed for two months and stock deliveries are disrupted. The company said that its central guidance was for pre-tax profit of £670m for the year to January 2022.
