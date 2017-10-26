A populist tycoon takes power in the Czech Republic

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

This week’s Czech election, after Austria’s parliamentary poll a week earlier, has shown that the march of the populists in Europe is far from over. The clear winner in Prague was a five-year-old party led by a billionaire businessman, Andrej Babis. Support for mainstream centre-left and centre-right parties all but collapsed. A far-right party won 11 per cent of the vote.

The victory of a wealthy, media-owning tycoon in a country from the ex-Soviet bloc brings inevitable concerns, too, about the potential for “state capture”. There are plenty of examples in the ex-communist world of wealthy leaders running countries in the interests of themselves and their cronies, weakening democratic restraints to make themselves difficult to unseat.

One big question is whether the Czech Republic will now join Hungary and Poland to form an enlarged illiberal bloc in central Europe. Mr Babis certainly shares the anti-migrant stance and hatred for EU refugee policy of Hungary’s premier Viktor Orban and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling party. But he does not share their socially conservative views, nor their nationalism. Indeed, as a Slovak, he is an unlikely Czech nationalist.

Western states should remember that the election of these governments reflects disquiet with the EU status quo among important segments of the population

A closer parallel is perhaps with Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi or US president Donald Trump. Not only does Mr Babis share their combination of wealth with political power, but like Mr Trump he has promised voters disillusioned with traditional politics that he will run the country more like a business. Echoing the US president’s pledge to “drain the swamp”, he has vowed to tackle corruption and vested interests.

As Mr Trump has found, the techniques of business management are not necessarily applicable to running an entity as large and complex as a state. There is a danger, too, that by treating vital checks and balances as encumbrances to government efficiency — as with his vision of abolishing the Czech upper house — Mr Babis will start to undermine democracy.

The tycoon insists he is no Mr Orban. He has placed his business interests in trust. While he opposed Czech membership of the euro during his campaign, he says he is not anti-EU. Mr Babis will also face stronger restraints at home than his illiberal neighbours in Warsaw and Budapest. Poland’s Law and Justice party secured a majority — and Hungary’s Fidesz party, for much of the past seven years, a supermajority — in alliance with just a few MPs from other parties.

With just under 30 per cent of the vote, Mr Babis’s Ano party is likely to need two coalition partners to reach a parliamentary majority. His choice is restricted; some parties are refusing to work with him, in part because of police charges that he faces related to a probe into an EU project subsidy. Mr Babis has denied wrongdoing.

Given the particular vulnerabilities of young democracies to manipulation, however, the Czech Republic’s EU partners will need to be vigilant — as they have been with Hungary and Poland — for signs of backsliding. After the reversals elsewhere, a retreat from democracy in the country of the 1968 Prague Spring and 1989 Velvet Revolution would be a further tragedy.

Yet while western states are right to condemn the illiberal steps of Warsaw and Budapest, they should remember that the election of these governments reflects disquiet with the EU status quo among important segments of the population. They should beware of proceeding with the integration now being advocated by Paris, Berlin and Brussels, without addressing the underlying causes of that discontent. Doing so might only exacerbate Europe’s east-west split — and weaken the EU itself.