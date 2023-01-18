Goldman Sachs’ profits plunged by two-thirds last quarter while Morgan Stanley reported a 40 per cent year-on-year drop in net income, and companies are facing a record number of shareholder proposals about abortion policies. Plus, Beijing is changing tack in its efforts to secure a firmer grip on the country’s technology companies.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Morgan Stanley retains edge over Goldman due to booming wealth unit

China moves to take ‘golden shares’ in Alibaba and Tencent units

China tech stocks stage $700bn recovery rally

Shareholders bring US abortion battle to the boardroom

