Not all medicines are quick-acting. GlaxoSmithKline’s charts still look feeble, even though boss Emma Walmsley has administered stimulants. The UK pharmaceutical company’s share price is back where it started when Ms Walmsley took over in April 2017. Yet second-quarter results on Wednesday were encouraging. Signs are that the patient is on the mend.

GSK’s most debilitating ailment is its poor record on innovation. Research boss Hal Barron talks about the need to break the “death spiral” caused by a fear of failure. The company has more than doubled its experimental cancer drugs to 17 in the past year, including two acquired with $5.1bn takeover of Tesaro in 2018. Many analysts thought GSK had overpaid. But the latest clinical data are positive. GSK could yet be vindicated in its bet.

The structure of GSK is another affliction. Its consumer health business is a distraction, in the view of some investors. Ms Walmsley, who used to run GSK’s consumer health business was once assumed to be hostile to a split. But she confirmed on Wednesday that the consumer health division would shortly be combined with that of Pfizer, and spun off within three years.

At that point, GSK will be small by the standards of big pharma. It could be a tempting morsel for a bigger group, especially if its share price performance disappoints. The shares trade on just over 14 times next year’s earnings, slightly below the sector average. GSK’s 4.5 per cent dividend yield is the highest of its EU peers.

GSK might not have long to prove itself. But its ambitions are underlined by some impressive recent hires. The latest is the newly announced chairman Jonathan Symonds, a former finance director at rival drugmakers AstraZeneca and Novartis.

Given the high failure rate in drug research and the intense competition in cancer therapies, success for GSK is not guaranteed. But Ms Walmsley is taking bold decisions that should pay off. For shareholders, that would be a shot in the arm worth waiting for.