The roots of Ukrainian nationalism go back to the second world war, when one prominent group sided briefly with Hitler against the Soviet Union. Gideon talks to Princeton academic Kim Lane Scheppele about the legacy of this group and whether any remnants of its ideology still have influence over the country’s politics and military.

Clips: NBC, Open Ukraine, Eurovision Song Contest

More on this topic:

‘Don’t confuse patriotism and Nazism’: Ukraine’s Azov forces face scrutiny

Ukraine says rescue under way for troops at Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in maps — latest updates

Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.