In 2009 China launched probably the biggest ever peacetime stimulus, issuing debt to fund an investment programme amounting to 12.5 per cent of gross domestic product. It aimed to offset the impact of the 2008 global financial crisis, which had clobbered the country’s export markets and thrown tens of millions of workers out of their jobs within a few months.

China’s actions then spurred a recovery in emerging markets that eventually helped restore the world’s economic equilibrium. But, as a Financial Times series has highlighted, the debts incurred now rank as Beijing’s greatest economic frailty. Its ratio of gross debt to GDP surged from about 171 per cent before the crisis to 299 per cent this year, according to the Institute of International Finance. This ratio is not high by developed country standards, although among emerging markets it is an outlier. China’s real frailty resides not so much in the overall size of its debt load as in its distribution.

Its corporate sector is the world’s most indebted, and its most highly leveraged. A huge and loosely regulated shadow finance system conceals eruptive risks. Small and medium-sized banks, which have doubled in size over the past decade to account for 43 per cent of total banking assets, are riddled with risky funding models and a few have already had to be bailed out.

For the outside world, such risks are important in two respects. A debt crisis in China, or a slowdown in growth from the drag of indebtedness, would have an obvious impact. But even if neither transpire, China’s debt-financed Belt and Road Initiative— a grand scheme to build infrastructure in 78 countries — is already transferring aspects of the country’s debt bind overseas.

Controversies have flared in a lengthening list of countries such as Pakistan, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Laos, Malaysia, Montenegro and others either because of a perceived inability to handle outsized BRI debts to China or because some Beijing-funded infrastructure projects appear unlikely to justify their price tag.

The most pressing issue is in Pakistan, the single biggest recipient of BRI-funded projects worth a total of $62bn. At the start of June, Pakistan’s central bank had just $10bn in foreign currency left, partly because of the import bill for capital goods from China. Islamabad faces $12.7bn in external repayments next year and is considering approaching the IMF to help repay its obligations.

So it is welcome for several reasons that Beijing has begun a concerted programme to de-risk its financial system. It has made real progress since a 2016 article in the People’s Daily written by an “authoritative figure” — believed to be vice-president Liu He, who has responsibility for the economy — identified high leverage as the “original sin”.

It has significantly slimmed its shadow finance sector, launched initiatives to securitise lending, worked to shore up risks in regional banks and reined in runaway credit creation.

Now, though, as the US-China trade war flares and domestic GDP growth starts to slow, it needs to resist the temptation to reopen the sluice gates of easy money. Anything more than a judicious loosening of the loan spigot could prove counterproductive in the longer term both for China and the rest of the world.

As for BRI financing, China should realise its international reputation is on the line. Sowing indebtedness in financially weak countries across the developing world could erode trust in its developmental model. Doing so via opaque deals driven by China’s political and strategic agenda could only stoke the international criticism.