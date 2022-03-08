Oil and natural gas prices see-sawed as global stocks fell on Monday after a US push to ban Russian crude faced German resistance, the US Treasury warns banks to be on high alert for sanctions evasion, sanctions on Russia could aid Beijing’s efforts to internationalise the renminbi, and Levi Strauss said it is halting its business in Russia.

Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Mentioned in this podcast:

Markets rattled by push for Russian oil ban

How the Ukraine war could boost China’s global finance ambitions

US warns banks to be on high alert for Russia sanctions evasion

Levi Strauss halts business in Russia

War in Ukraine: free to read

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.