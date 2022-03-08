Russia’s war on Ukraine boosts China’s financial ambitions
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
Oil and natural gas prices see-sawed as global stocks fell on Monday after a US push to ban Russian crude faced German resistance, the US Treasury warns banks to be on high alert for sanctions evasion, sanctions on Russia could aid Beijing’s efforts to internationalise the renminbi, and Levi Strauss said it is halting its business in Russia.
Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
Mentioned in this podcast:
Markets rattled by push for Russian oil ban
How the Ukraine war could boost China’s global finance ambitions
US warns banks to be on high alert for Russia sanctions evasion
Levi Strauss halts business in Russia
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published