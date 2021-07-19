Opec and its allies will add 400,000 barrels a day starting in August

Opec and its allies have reached a deal to raise oil production in response to soaring prices, and China just launched the world’s largest carbon trading market. Plus, the FT’s global health editor, Sarah Neville, reports on scientists’ pursuit of a “supershot” vaccine to protect against all coronaviruses.





Opec+ reaches deal to raise oil production

https://www.ft.com/content/b517d13d-dc7b-4610-b468-7ded0b46d8f7





China’s carbon market scheme too limited, say analysts, with Beijing correspondent, Christian Shepherd

https://www.ft.com/content/3bcc2380-8544-4146-ba71-83944caff48d





The hunt for a coronavirus super shot, with global health editor, Sarah Neville

https://www.ft.com/content/7e96fa85-2392-467c-8960-0c9444180030





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.





