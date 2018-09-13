Thank you for your help!

Moral hazard. That was the principle behind calls ten years ago to let Lehman Brothers go to the wall. But in his column this week John Gapper revisits this advice to the US Treasury secretary Hank Paulson — including his own “jaunty” imprecations against saving the bank — and concludes that it was wrong.

John writes that intervention to save Lehman should have been seen as a necessity, albeit a painful one. He likens the inconsistent decisions about who to prop up and who to let fail to trying to plug multiple holes at a time when Wall Street was springing leaks all over.

And now? “Banks are less leveraged but the system is just as amorphous,” he observes. “One study found that non-banks such as hedge funds make 30 per cent of loans to mid-sized US companies.” The anniversary of the global financial crisis has been marked by a series of FT pieces asking whether we are safer now. John’s answer to that question seems far from reassuring.

What you’ve been saying

Letter from Martin Blaiklock in response to the FT View ‘ China's reputation as development financier on the line’

“To those governments considering infrastructure investment funded with hard currency, I say caveat emptor — unless a ‘rich uncle’ like the IMF or a development bank fixes the exchange rate at the outset.”

Letter from Mitchell Baker, executive chairwoman, Mozilla in response to ‘ MEPs warned to back overhaul of EU digital copyright rules’

“The debate over copyright reform is often portrayed as a battle of media giants against technology giants. But that framing misses a critical point: it is those caught in the middle who would suffer: creators, small businesses including software developers and, most of all, Europe's internet users.”

Comment by Manofiona in response to Cynthia Nixon’s bagel-gate is the political drama we need

“Over 40 years ago, Alistair Cooke (the journalist, not the cricketer), the Guardian’s correspondent in the US, prepared an article for the paper discussing the effect of a recent glut of salmon on the market in New York, which had led to a significant price reduction for consumers, together with attendant consequences. In his wired report to the Guardian, he proposed the following headline: “Lox loss brings bagel boom”. He got the following reply from England: “Your message with your article about salmon is completely garbled. It reads, ‘Lox loss brings bagel boom’. Could you please re-send it?” ”

