Quentin Blake illustrations auctioned for Comic Relief

Balancing by Quentin Blake (estimate £600-£900)

The next Valuable Books and Manuscripts sale at Christie’s will feature 15 unusual lots: a series of original illustrations donated by Sir Quentin Blake, from which 100 per cent of the hammer price will go to Comic Relief. Comprising colourful red noses, joyful jugglers and stills from the charity’s virtual production of Beauty and the Beast, each drawing captures Blake’s signature style, and will fund Comic Relief’s work tackling homelessness, domestic abuse, poverty and poor mental health around the world. 13 July, christies.com

Rare watches support America’s first watchmaking guild

A c1912 Ulysse Nardin pocket watch, complete with chronograph certificate and presentation box

For its second sale in the name of the Horological Society of New York, Phillips will auction nine special timepieces, including a limited-edition TAG Heuer Carrera Dato and an open-face Ulysse Nardin pocket watch from 1912. The Society was founded in 1866 to preserve and advance the art of watchmaking, which has been on The Heritage Crafts Association’s endangered list since 2019. All proceeds will supply horology institutions with financial aid, enabling scholarships for a number of emerging makers. Until 13 July, phillips.com

Photographers unite for Afghanistan

Kabul Twins by Lynzy Billing

London-based gallery Ishkar’s third philanthropic photography sale once again benefits the humanitarian effort in Afghanistan, and features prints by 19 award-winning artists. Among them is Lorenzo Tugnoli, whose work focuses on the humanitarian consequences of conflicts across the Middle East and central Asia. Each print starts at £85 and all profits go to Emergency, the charity that provides healthcare to victims of war, poverty and landmines. Until 15 August, ishkar.com

A Village by Lorenzo Tugnoli

A new Ukrainian restaurant staffed by refugees, and supporting families back home

Yurii Kovryzhenko & Olga Tsybytovska, founders of Mriya

Just before Russia invaded Ukraine, Kyiv-born chef Yurii Kovryzhenko was in London promoting his country’s national gastronomy. Four months later, he and his partner Olga Tsybytovska have turned that original vision into Mriya, a restaurant serving Ukrainian “hits” – think takes on chicken Kyiv, borsch and courgette pancakes – and whose supper clubs will donate at least 5 per cent of profits to a rotating roster of Ukrainian charities. Kovryzhenko has also used social media to recruit a team of fellow Ukranians, many of them refugees. The first diners will be welcomed at the end of this month. @mriya_neo_bistro

The first plate of borsch served in Mriya

Conrad Shawcross’s Summer Exhibition print raises funds for War Child

Study for the Patterns of Absence; Ukraine 11, 2022, by Conrad Shawcross

British artist Conrad Shawcross first worked with children’s charity War Child in the late 1990s, painting murals in music rooms across war-torn Sarajevo. His latest contribution – a handmade ink block print created for the Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition – focuses on Ukraine, where the war has left 7.5 million children displaced or in danger. Seventy per cent of the profits from each blue, yellow and black spotted print will support the charity’s response to Russia’s attack; the remaining 30 per cent will go to RA Schools. Until 21 August, se.royalacademy.org.uk