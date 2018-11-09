Alipay, the Chinese mobile payments giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, has struck a €200m sponsorship deal with Uefa, European football’s governing body, as the technology group steps up efforts to go global.

On Friday, it was announced that Alipay would be the “official global payment partner” for Uefa’s national team competitions, including the Euro 2020 and 2024 tournaments which are considered among the most prestigious football contests on the continent.

Alipay, a payments platform operated by Ant Financial, has more than 700m active users in China and is only at present available to Chinese residents or bank account holders.

The deal is in part aimed at Chinese tourists travelling to Europe, who will be able to use their digital wallets and mobile apps at Uefa men’s national team events, while also helping to promote the company throughout Asia, where European football is watched by hundreds of millions of fans on television.

In a statement, Alipay said the “aim [is] to bring digital innovation to football fans, enhance their on-site experience and provide seamless payment and other services to fans in Europe and across the world”.



A person close to the deal added that the sponsorship deal was also an attempt to build awareness of Alipay’s brand worldwide before a potential expansion beyond its home market.

Alipay serves Chinese tourists who travel to Japan and use the Alipay app to pay for goods and services

The Euro 2020 championships will take place in 12 countries across Europe, while the Euro 2024 tournament will be held in Germany.

Financial details of the sponsorship were not provided, but people close to the deal said it was worth about €200m.

It is the second big sports sponsorship deal secured by the Alibaba group. Last year the Chinese tech giant agreed a decade-long sponsorship as worldwide partner for the Olympics, worth at least $600m according to a person briefed on details of the transaction.

Earlier this year, US company Mastercard signed an extension to its sponsorship of the Champions League, Uefa’s top football club tournament, until 2021.

“We are thrilled to work with Uefa to bridge the world through the common language of football,” said Eric Jing, executive chairman and chief executive of Ant Financial.

“We will empower Uefa to engage with football fans around the world through digital platforms and help Uefa reach and interact with a potential audience of billions in Asia.”

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin, said: “We believe the partnership will further innovate the way in which Uefa engages with football fans around the world.”