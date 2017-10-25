China Jinmao’s Hong Kong office searched in corruption probe

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Hong Kong’s anti-corruption watchdog has searched the offices of China Jinmao Holdings, the property arm of chemicals group Sinochem, in a rare example of the local agency investigating a state Chinese group.

Jinmao said in a regulatory filing that the Independent Commission Against Corruption had searched its main offices in Hong Kong and “invited” its chief financial officer Jiang Nan to visit the body in relation to an investigation.

The company’s shares fell more than 3 per cent to HK$3.81 on Wednesday.

Jinmao said the investigation was in relation to an alleged contravention of Hong Kong’s Prevention of Bribery Ordinance, and that it had been required by the ICAC to provide documents and records. “As far as the company is aware, none of the company or any of its subsidiaries is a subject of the investigation,” it added.

The move by ICAC showed the growing collaboration between Hong Kong and mainland China on cross-border corruption cases, experts said.

He Binwu, a former Jinmao executive director, resigned on Tuesday from his post as chairman at Shanghai-based property developer SRE Group, but it was unclear if this was connected to the actions by ICAC.

Sinochem’s leadership has been linked to a corruption probe in China. Cai Xiyou, the president of the group, was put under investigation last year, according to the Communist party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Mr Cai was also formerly the chairman of Jinmao.

ICAC is tasked with probing local corruption in the financial hub and has investigated several high-profile cases in recent years, such as one that eventually saw Hong Kong’s former leader Donald Tsang found guilty of misconduct in public office.

But the body, which was established in 1974, has been viewed as lacking the necessary power to take on cases relating to Chinese state-owned companies.

Despite the decades worth of business conducted by Chinese state-owned enterprises in Hong Kong, the search of Jinmao’s offices is one of the only public instances in which the ICAC has probed a state-owned group.

“This is not been how they have operated in the past,” said Stuart Witchell, Asia Pacific head of global investigations at Berkeley Research Group. “But ICAC and regulators in the mainland are starting to co-operate more and more on cases. You may see more overt examples such as this in the future.”

ICAC declined to comment on the case or whether it had launched investigations into Chinese companies in the past. A spokesperson said: “The ICAC has maintained co-operation with various procuratorates instead of regulators in mainland China”.

Michael Jackson, associate professor at the University of Hong Kong’s Faculty of Law, said the ICAC had generally shied away from investigating and prosecuting cases involving Chinese state-owned enterprises. He said this was due in part to its jurisdiction over foreign entities and individuals essentially being limited to within the territory.

“Another [reason] is the equally obvious practical difficulty in investigating overseas such individuals and entities”, he added, “since it is reliant on mutual assistance of law enforcement agencies in those overseas jurisdictions . . . and they may or may not be able or willing to assist.”