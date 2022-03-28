HSBC has repeatedly edited its analysts’ research publications to remove references to a “war” in Ukraine, the US has denied that it is seeking to overturn Vladimir Putin’s regime, Plus, the FT’s Global China Editor explores how the bitter hi-tech war between the US and China is playing out.

Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Mentioned in this podcast:

US denies it is seeking regime change in Moscow

HSBC cut mentions of Ukraine ‘war’ from analyst reports

Tech Tonic: Season 3

Limited offer: 50 per cent off a digital subscription FT.com

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.