22 years after Gareth Southgate's shot in a World Cup penalty shootout was easily palmed away by the German goalkeeper, the player-turned-manager has more than managed to redeem himself, writes Murad Ahmed. This week's Person In The News is the England coach leading a young squad that has done better than any fan dared hope at the start of the tournament. What's behind this reinvention?

Battling Big Pharma

America's opioid addiction has ripped through the US like wildfire, writes David Crow, and now politicians are using the courts to pursue the culprits — the drugmakers that ignited the flames. But unlike the court cases against Big Tobacco, this moral crusade has a far from guaranteed outcome. The larger pharma companies reduced their exposure when the crisis began, and the smaller specialists don't have such deep pockets. So how will the US states work out how to pay for the costs of this epidemic?

High street angst

John Kay argues that higher business rates are too easy a target for UK retailers bemoaning the state of their businesses. Dowdy department stores and chains who have lost customer loyalty should be a bit tougher in their analysis, he writes.

Extraordinary rendition revisited

Ken Clarke, who as justice secretary halted an inquiry into the UK's role in US mistreatment of terror suspects after 9/11, now believes he was wrong to do so and calls for a tough new investigation to uncover the truth.

What you've been saying

Acknowledging the inconvenient truths— Letter from David French

While Theresa May’s government should long since have distanced itself from its shabby Polish counterpart, Remainers do best when we acknowledge inconvenient truths about the EU and recognise the Union for what it is: the best available system of alliances which, for all its shortcomings as well as achievements, offers its members the opportunity to exert influence, individually and collectively, beyond their borders. In the introspective psychosis through which the UK is living, this is for Leave the really uncomfortable reality, for which it has no answer.

Comment by Lloerig on Sleep deprivation is part of our productivity problem

This article took me back a few decades to my time as a junior doctor working in a casualty department in northwest London. A particularly exhausting shift, which allowed me four hours of sleep in 48 hours, left me dangerously inefficient. I remember taking ages to calculate the right dose of a cardiac drug for a child, knowing that getting the decimal point in the wrong place could be fatal. I got it right, but it took me five minutes to calculate and endlessly recheck the dose – a process that would normally have taken me seconds. I would like to think that these days a junior doctor in that position would ring up his consultant and let him/her know that he was unfit to continue working. Wishful thinking?

England must start taking their chances in open play— Letter from James Mahon

If England want to progress any further they must stop over-relying on set pieces and start taking opportunities in open play. Against teams of the calibre of France and Brazil they will struggle to be competitive if corner plays are the mainstay of their tactical plan. The England team and the public must remember that Panama are ranked 55th in the world; Brazil and France will be a different kettle of fish altogether.

