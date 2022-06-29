Subtle patterns enliven neutrals

© Quentin De Briey

Burberry bespoke gabardine trench coat, £2,040, wool/silk cropped top, £550, and bespoke gabardine trousers, £750. Bottega Veneta vintage earring, model’s own. Bumbag, stylist’s own

Dark tones bring sophistication to animal print

© Quentin De Briey

Givenchy silk top, €790, and matching trousers, €750. Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier leather skirt, £7,500, and matching boots, £940. Alaïa leopard-print leather Demi-Lune bag, £1,390. Proenza Schouler leopard-print leather North South tote bag, £2,415. Charlotte Chesnais vermeil Echo ring, €590. Bottega Veneta vintage earrings, model’s own

Leathers look sweeter in sorbet shades

© Quentin De Briey

Bottega Veneta leather trench coat, £5,940, and matching trousers, £2,650. Isa Boulder knitted nylon Balloon dress, €680. Mi Manera gold-plated silver and zirconia earrings, £315

Go all in with double denim

© Quentin De Briey

Balenciaga vintage organic denim jacket, €1,300. Jeanne Friot denim and ostrich-feather Peacock jeans, £525. Eres tulle bra, £165

Take a uniform approach with a chic two-piece

© Quentin De Briey

Louis Vuitton wool and leather Officer jacket, £2,820, and wool Martingale dress, £3,100

Fire up your wardrobe with head-to-toe red

© Quentin De Briey

Stella McCartney recycled wool coat, £1,350. Blumarine wool dress, £795. Francine Bramli Paris resin Aquila earrings, €79

Eveningwear goes long and lean

© Quentin De Briey

The Row metallic viscose/silk jumper, £1,240, matching skirt, £1,660, and satin Bare sandals, £740. Mi Manera gold-plated silver and zirconia earrings, £315

The humble white vest goes high-fashion

© Quentin De Briey

Loewe cotton cut-out top, £650. Gauchere leather trousers, €2,490. Justine Clenquet brass-dipped palladium Nico necklace, €80

Not your grandmother’s knitwear

© Quentin De Briey

Chanel wool jacket, £3,115, and matching skirt, £1,730. Alexandra Golovanoff cashmere/cotton top, €130, and matching shorts, €170. Givenchy crystal and mesh clip earrings, €490. Luc Kieffer resin bracelets, €60 each

Model, Kiki Willems at Viva. Casting, Ben Grimes at Ben Grimes Casting. Hair, Joseph Pujalte at Bryant Artists. Make-up, Marie Duhart at Bryant Artists using Dior. Manicure, Delphine Aissi. Production, Kitten. Special thanks to Roland Parrot