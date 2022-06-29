Nine incoming trends to update your look today
Subtle patterns enliven neutrals
Burberry bespoke gabardine trench coat, £2,040, wool/silk cropped top, £550, and bespoke gabardine trousers, £750. Bottega Veneta vintage earring, model’s own. Bumbag, stylist’s own
Dark tones bring sophistication to animal print
Givenchy silk top, €790, and matching trousers, €750. Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier leather skirt, £7,500, and matching boots, £940. Alaïa leopard-print leather Demi-Lune bag, £1,390. Proenza Schouler leopard-print leather North South tote bag, £2,415. Charlotte Chesnais vermeil Echo ring, €590. Bottega Veneta vintage earrings, model’s own
Leathers look sweeter in sorbet shades
Bottega Veneta leather trench coat, £5,940, and matching trousers, £2,650. Isa Boulder knitted nylon Balloon dress, €680. Mi Manera gold-plated silver and zirconia earrings, £315
Go all in with double denim
Balenciaga vintage organic denim jacket, €1,300. Jeanne Friot denim and ostrich-feather Peacock jeans, £525. Eres tulle bra, £165
Take a uniform approach with a chic two-piece
Louis Vuitton wool and leather Officer jacket, £2,820, and wool Martingale dress, £3,100
Fire up your wardrobe with head-to-toe red
Stella McCartney recycled wool coat, £1,350. Blumarine wool dress, £795. Francine Bramli Paris resin Aquila earrings, €79
Eveningwear goes long and lean
The Row metallic viscose/silk jumper, £1,240, matching skirt, £1,660, and satin Bare sandals, £740. Mi Manera gold-plated silver and zirconia earrings, £315
The humble white vest goes high-fashion
Loewe cotton cut-out top, £650. Gauchere leather trousers, €2,490. Justine Clenquet brass-dipped palladium Nico necklace, €80
Not your grandmother’s knitwear
Chanel wool jacket, £3,115, and matching skirt, £1,730. Alexandra Golovanoff cashmere/cotton top, €130, and matching shorts, €170. Givenchy crystal and mesh clip earrings, €490. Luc Kieffer resin bracelets, €60 each
Model, Kiki Willems at Viva. Casting, Ben Grimes at Ben Grimes Casting. Hair, Joseph Pujalte at Bryant Artists. Make-up, Marie Duhart at Bryant Artists using Dior. Manicure, Delphine Aissi. Production, Kitten. Special thanks to Roland Parrot
