US drugmaker Gilead agrees $12bn deal to buy rival Kite Pharma

Gilead Sciences has reached an $11.9bn agreement to acquire Kite Pharma, adding a cutting edge cancer treatment to its portfolio and ending the biotech company’s long search for a sizeable deal.

The California-based biotech group will pay $180 in cash per share for Kite, which makes an experimental treatment that re-engineers a patient’s white blood cells so they can attack cancer, known as chimeric antigen therapy or Car-T.

The process involves extracting a person’s cells, transporting them to a lab — usually by aeroplane — and re-engineering them before they are returned.

Gilead is paying a 50 per cent premium to the company’s 30-day volume weighted average stock price, a hefty price for a group that does not yet have any drugs on the market.

“The acquisition of Kite establishes Gilead as a leader in cellular therapy and provides a foundation from which to drive continued innovation for people with advanced cancers,” said John Milligan, Gilead’s chief executive.

For Gilead, the takeover of Kite culminates a long search for a blockbuster deal, the largest since it acquired Pharmasset for $11bn six years ago.

Kite’s Car-T product, AxiCel, has not yet been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, although the company has applied for permission to market the drug and is expecting a decision in November.

Analysts are predicting it will win a green light after a rival product made by Novartis was approved last month.

The acquisition will be seen as a major validation of Car-T, a treatment that has been developed at breakneck speed compared to traditional drugs, with some remarkable results, but which has also raised concerns amid a spate of patient deaths on clinical trials.

There also questions about whether the manufacturing of Car-T products can ever be done at commercial scale.

Shares in other Car-T manufacturers shot up in pre-market trading in New York, with Juno adding nearly 14 per cent and Bluebird bio up 7 per cent.

Global drugmakers have been rushing in recent years to acquire new assets in emerging fields as they re-stock their pipelines with drugs that have fresh patents amid pricing pressure from cash-strapped governments and health insurers.

Gilead’s need for a deal was particularly acute: it was once the envy of the biotech world for its expensive cure for hepatitis C, which worked out at $1,000 per pill at one point, but it has struggled in the past year amid fierce competition and a declining number of patients left to treat.

The company has been searching for a deal target since at least December 2015, when its chief scientist told the Financial Times it was “looking for opportunities”.

After a three-year long mergers and acquisition frenzy in the pharmaceutical sector, deal activity has slowed since Donald Trump became US president as several drugmakers have been waiting for greater clarity on drug pricing and tax reform.

Gilead’s decision to go ahead with a major deal could lead other large companies to follow suit with their own acquisitions as expectations of major reforms are waning, said an adviser working closely with several drugmakers.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Lazard are acting as financial advisers to Gilead. Centerview Partners is acting as exclusive financial adviser to Kite. Jefferies and Cowen & Company also provided advice to Kite.

Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is serving as legal counsel to Gilead and Sullivan & Cromwell and Cooley are serving as legal counsel to Kite.