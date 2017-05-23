Books to read now: the Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist reviewed

We look at the contenders for the biggest prize in women’s fiction, the winner of which will be announced on June 7

‘The Sport of Kings’, by CE Morgan

A rich novel about a Kentucky horse-breeding family is both a meditation on race and a bitter inversion of the American dream

The Power by Naomi Alderman review — girls will be girls

An inventive tale in which women possess a special power insists that evil acts are gender neutral

First Love by Gwendoline Riley — we all fall down

An unflinching portrait of a marital trade-off between intimacy and freedom

‘Do Not Say We Have Nothing’, by Madeleine Thien

An epic tale of the fate of three musicians in 20th-century China

Stay With Me by Ayobami Adebayo — obvious child

This tale of a Nigerian couple under familial pressure to conceive is a subtle and unsentimental triumph

The Dark Circle by Linda Grant review — the small pleasures of diminished lives

A smart and empathetic story of young tuberculosis patients in a postwar sanatorium