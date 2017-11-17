Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

China’s central bank outlined sweeping new regulations aimed at curbing financial risk in the asset management industry on Friday, in the latest signal of its determination to rein in the country’s runaway shadow banking sector.

The new rules, affecting $15tn of asset-management products, are aimed at unifying regulatory practices across the financial industry and will come into force in June. They will prohibit asset managers from promising investors a guaranteed rate of return, while also requiring them to set aside 10 per cent of the management fees they collect for provisioning purposes.

Wealth management products have been issued by banks, insurance companies and other financial firms that come under the auspices of different regulators.

Friday’s statement was issued jointly by the People’s Bank of China as well as the banking, securities and insurance regulators but will cement the central bank’s authority. The PBoC is also expected to play a dominant role in a recently established Financial Stability Board.

Zhou Hao, an economist with Commerzbank in Singapore, called the regulations a “critical turning point” in President Xi Jinping’s campaign to rein in financial risk this year.

“Over the past few years, while financial risks were rising, overall regulations were behind the curve,” Mr Zhou said.

Fears about the potential impact of regulatory tightening have contributed to a recent spike in Chinese sovereign bond yields, with the China 10-years rising through 4 per cent this week for the first time since 2014.

On Thursday the PBoC injected almost $50bn into the financial system to calm investor fears, its largest intervention in almost a year. But Friday’s regulations indicated that Mr Xi’s administration will not back away from the more stringent approach it has adopted towards risk management.

“The central bank is trying to thread a very fine needle,” said Andrew Polk at Trivium China, a Beijing consultancy.

In a party congress speech last month that marked the beginning of his second five-year term in office, Mr Xi indicated that his administration was prepared to accept lower rates of economic growth in order to defuse financial risks.

In August the International Monetary Fund warned that non-financial sector debt was poised to exceed 290 per cent of GDP by 2022, compared with 235 per cent at the end of last year.

Central authorities have also recently moved to rein in local government spending on growth-boosting infrastructure projects, such as the recent suspension of a $5bn subway project in Baotou, a small city in Inner Mongolia.