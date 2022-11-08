This is an audio transcript of the FT News Briefing podcast episode: ‘South Africa’s tricky shift from coal’

Marc Filippino

Good morning from the Financial Times. Today is Tuesday, November 8th, and this is your FT News Briefing.

Britain and France may be nearing a deal on migrant crossings. Western powers had a big plan to fund South Africa’s shift away from coal, but no one really seems to be fired up about it. Plus, we’ll look at Elon Musk’s overhaul of Twitter and the concerns that it raises in the lead up to today’s crucial US midterm elections. I’m Marc Filippino and here’s the news you need to start your day.

Voters head to the polls today to vote in the US midterms. Yet just days before this crucial election, Twitter, where a lot of election talk happens, has fired half of its staff. That includes 15 per cent of Twitter’s trust and safety team. Those are the people that screen hate speech and misinformation. Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, made these cuts as part of an overhaul of the company. The FT’s Hannah Murphy has more.

Hannah Murphy

I mean, the concerns are obvious. You’ve got a loss of manpower in an area, it’s content moderation that is incredibly important when it comes to, you know, keeping track of potential misinformation, disinformation around the elections. Now, Elon Musk has come out and said that he is not changing content moderation policies — at least not yet. We know that longer term, he wants to peel back permanent bans and allow anyone who’s previously been banned back on to the platform. We know that he wants to allow pretty much all speech. He’s described himself as a free speech absolutist. But for now, he’s saying he’s putting that on hold. And yet, at the same time, we’re obviously seeing this big reduction in staff numbers who are used to, you know, oversee and make sure the platform is as healthy as possible.

Marc Filippino

There’s also concern around Musk’s plan to revamp Twitter’s blue tick user verification system.

Hannah Murphy

Now, currently, that is limited to people who are verified as sort of celebrities, journalists, politicians, high profile figures. Musk is going to allow anyone to be able to essentially pay for this blue checkmark. There are fears that bad actors, maybe nation states such as Russia or China, could buy up accounts and impersonate people and pretend to be people who they are not. There’s big questions about whether Twitter will sort of verify your identity properly and ensure you are authentic in any way. And if not, you know, impersonation is a big risk.

Marc Filippino

And high profile cybersecurity experts have been voicing their concern in the run-up to the election.

Hannah Murphy

We had Chris Krebs, who’s the former director of CISA, the US cybersecurity agency, coming out and saying, you know, to switch up Twitter blue so close to an election is a major risk given Twitter is such a critical source of information. Musk, in turn, has come out and said, you know, we’re going to ban any handles engaging in impersonation unless they make clear that they’re a parody. So he’s already feeling the heat and feeling he has to respond to that.

Marc Filippino

Heads up that our political journalists will be discussing the US election results later this week.

The UK and France are nearing a deal to resolve the contentious issue of migrant crossings. 10,000 more migrants have crossed the English Channel this year in boats from France compared to last year. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the COP27 UN climate conference in Egypt. Sunak said a deal was in the final stages. Migrant crossings have been a thorny political issue for the past several UK prime ministers. Any agreement is likely to include more UK payments to France.

An ongoing conversation at COP conferences is how wealthy countries will help poorer countries bear the brunt of climate change. At last year’s climate conference, COP26, the EU, the UK and the US pledged eight and a half billion dollars to help South Africa shift away from coal. But it hasn’t exactly taken off. To see what’s happening, the FT’s David Pilling went to South Africa recently. He joins me now. Hi, David.

David Pilling

Hi, Marc.

Marc Filippino

So for context, South Africa was chosen because it’s one of the most coal-dependent countries in the world. And David, you just visited one of the country’s oldest coal power stations, a 60 year old plant, which just shut down. What did you find there?

David Pilling

Well, there are only about 190 workers in the plant and all have been offered jobs by Eskom, which is the big state utility. I think of more concern is what happens to the entire coal industry as more plants are closed down because there are about 15 huge plants pumping out power in South Africa and there’s a plan to close these all down one by one until 2035. Now, the problem is that in Mpumalanga, which is a big province near Johannesburg in the east of South Africa, about 100,000 people are employed in the mining industry. Many more than that if you count ancillary industries. This is also one of the businesses that is majority black-owned. During apartheid, black people were routinely, systematically shut out of economic activity. Now you have an industry from which many black people benefit that is about to be shut down in the name of the fight against global climate change. So it’s hugely politically sensitive.

Marc Filippino

So that’s an idea of the challenges that South Africa faces in moving away from coal. I want to point out that South Africa isn’t very happy with the fact that 330mn of this 8.5bn is in grant money. The rest of it is actually in loans. So South Africa is worried that it’s only gonna add to its debt. I guess, David, does South Africa have a point or is there an argument for all these loans?

David Pilling

So if you think that the North really ought to be helping the South to move more quickly, then yes, you could argue that grant money is pretty paltry. To put the other side of the story, that’s eight and a half billion dollars that can unlock an awful lot more money, because once investors see that there’s money flowing into various things like decommissioning power stations or building solar power or building transmission lines, then the idea is they’ll be much more comfortable about investing money themselves and that this money will catalyse a huge amount of money that will help South Africa transition much more quickly.

Marc Filippino

You mentioned in your reporting that this pledge is being held up as a possible model for wealthier countries to help coal-dependent countries like Indonesia and Vietnam and get them to shift to greener energies. Can you see this working based on what you found in South Africa?

David Pilling

I think the negotiations have been quite fractious. The finance minister told us in an interview that he was not sure that this would be a template for Indonesia and Vietnam, that there needs to be a bigger growth element. South Africans are also saying this is an initial payment. That was the wording in the COP26 announcement and the South Africans are making a big deal of this. This is your downpayment, this is the first money. And there needs to be an awful lot more. So I think this is very much the start of a process. I think there is a start. It is catalysing something in South Africa, but there is a big slip between cup and lip and we’ll have to see whether this really does accelerate the transition.

Marc Filippino

David Pilling is the FT’s Africa editor. Thanks, David.

David Pilling

Not at all.

Marc Filippino

You can read more on all of these stories at FT.com.

