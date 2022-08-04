SoftBank has raised as much as $22bn in cash from deals that would sharply reduce its stake in Alibaba over the coming years, Iran and western powers resume talks this week over the floundering 2015 nuclear accords, and as political polarisation reaches into the workplace companies must manage conflicts among employees while striving for sensitivity and diversity.

Softbank raises $22b in moves to sell down Alibaba stake

Iran to resume nuclear talks with discussion over EU proposals

Politics in the workplace:how should we deal with opposing views?

