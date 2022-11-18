All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Who was the Roman goddess of the hearth?

Which 1983 film was directed by Brian De Palma and written by Oliver Stone?

Which 1960s model was nicknamed The Shrimp?

Which publishing company had a former UK prime minister as its chairman between 1964 and 1986?

In the British army, what rank comes between lieutenant and major?

Which Paris Métro station is named after the French revolutionary leader who was guillotined on July 28 1794?

In equestrian three-day eventing, the three events are show jumping, cross-country — and what?

The two number one singles in both Britain and America by the vocal group Dawn were “Knock Three Times” — and what?

What’s the usual American English word for “ring road”?