Apple has been forced to make drastic cuts to production forecasts for the mixed-reality Vision Pro headset, French president cancels a trip to Germany as protests continue in Paris over the police killing of a teenager, and the Nasdaq Composite recorded its best first half of the year since 1983. Plus, the FT’s Taylor Nicole Rogers tells us what resuming student loan payments will mean for borrowers and the larger economy.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Apple forced to make major cuts to Vision Pro headset production plans

Police killing of teenager Nahel reopens old wounds for France’s minorities

France suffers fifth night of rioting sparked by killing of teenager

Nasdaq records best start to year in four decades

Millions of US borrowers brace for the return of student debt payments

