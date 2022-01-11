US shifts from the ‘war on drugs’
Federal Reserve vice-chair Richard Clarida resigns
The Federal Reserve’s second-in-command has resigned after a trading scandal, companies raised more than $100bn on the bond market in the first week of this year, and Wall Street’s biggest banks are set to report record profits. Plus, the FT’s pharmaceutical correspondent, Jamie Smyth, discusses the latest controversy as the US shifts away from the ‘war on drugs’.
