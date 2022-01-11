Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/d84a12a8-97da-4331-836b-391c25c8676b

The Federal Reserve’s second-in-command has resigned after a trading scandal, companies raised more than $100bn on the bond market in the first week of this year, and Wall Street’s biggest banks are set to report record profits. Plus, the FT’s pharmaceutical correspondent, Jamie Smyth, discusses the latest controversy as the US shifts away from the ‘war on drugs’.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Fed’s second-in-command resigns after trading scandal

Companies raise $100bn on global debt market in brisk start to 2022

Wall Street banks set to report record profits for 2021

Will overdose deaths force an end to the US ‘war on drugs’?

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.