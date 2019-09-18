Try as they might, authoritarians always struggle to kick the habit. Mao’s ill-fated “Hundred Flowers” free speech experiment springs to mind. Citic Securities’ acquisition of CLSA is another example. The Chinese investment bank recently pressured the Hong Kong brokerage to quit offices owned by Swire, a property group China dislikes. Independent thinking, one of the attributes that attracted Citic to CLSA, must be getting harder there.

CLSA was set up by expats whose punchy research and lively events made the broker popular with foreign investors and journalists. But the brand has been weakened by rows with Citic and an exodus of vital staff. Revenues have been hit by the EU’s Mifid II regulations, which have reduced spending on research.

Critics who accuse Citic of killing a golden goose would be over egging it. The Chinese investment bank makes only around a fifth of profits from broking, with CLSA producing a fraction of this.

Citic had once hoped to become the Goldman Sachs of China, and bought CLSA as a springboard for overseas expansion. But Citic has found it does not need be a Goldman clone to be profitable. As China’s dominant investment bank, it is the main beneficiary of the government’s capital markets reforms. The mixed ownership policy, which allows private investment into state-owned companies, has meant a flurry of acquisitions. This has boosted Citic’s investment banking revenues.

The group recently underwrote more than a tenth of all public offerings on Star Market, China’s new tech exchange. Listing fees pushed Citic’s profits up 16 per cent to Rmb6.45bn ($911m) in the first half. Returns on investments in tech shares and a broader equities portfolio rose a quarter. Citic’s stock is up 19 per cent this year.

As a Hong Kong brokerage, CLSA risks becoming a political liability rather than a strategic asset for Citic. CLSA analysts must now be thinking carefully before placing sell ratings on Chinese companies. Their profession is already fraught with conflicts of interest. They could do without an extra one.