UK-based Aveva has agreed to acquire OSIsoft, the SoftBank-backed US software group, in a $5bn deal that promises to deepen consolidation in the technology sector.

The tie-up is a win for SoftBank, which in 2017 purchased a minority investment from OSIsoft’s earlier investors Kleiner Perkins, Technology Crossover Ventures and Tola Capital.

SoftBank holds the investment in its $100bn Vision Fund, which is backed by Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabian government funds.

The technology sector has seen a wave of consolidation in recent months. In July, Analog Devices agreed to buy rival chipmaker Maxim Integrated Products in an all-stock transaction worth $21bn.

OSIsoft, founded in 1980, sells software that companies such as pharma and chemicals group Merck use to manage real-time data, for example, the conditions inside of a laboratory or manufacturing plant.

Cambridge-based Aveva is majority owned by French company Schneider Electric. Aveva said earlier in August it was in talks to purchase OSIsoft.