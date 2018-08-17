Does the future of grocery shopping depend on driverless cars, meal kits or automated warehouses?

Kroger, one of America’s largest grocers, is betting on all of the above. Since May, it has unveiled a series of initiatives to strengthen its hand in ecommerce, the grocery industry’s next battleground.

It is testing self-driving delivery vehicles, it bought meal-kit maker Home Chef, and it took a £183m stake in Ocado that will see the UK company provide logistics technology for online orders. This month Kroger launched a delivery service in four cities, with plans to expand across the US.

It is also making its first international foray through a partnership with e-commerce site Alibaba to sell its private label products in China.

“What we’re really focused on is when somebody decides to eat something, they can get it from us,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chief executive, told analysts on the company’s latest earnings call.

Kroger is not alone in its eagerness to plough money into new technologies in the year since Amazon shook the grocery sector with its unexpected $13.7bn purchase of Whole Foods.

Walmart is rolling out same-day delivery across the US and is also testing robots to assemble “click and collect” orders, where shoppers order items online and pick them up at stores. Target paid $550m to acquire Shipt, a same-day delivery service.

Regional and local grocery chains that cannot afford to buy or build their own delivery operations are entering partnerships with Instacart, the venture-backed delivery group valued at $4.35bn in its latest funding round.

The escalating competition was underscored by Amazon’s announcement this month that subscribers to its Prime service in two small cities could order groceries from Whole Foods via a mobile app for roadside pick-up 30 minutes later.

Click-and-collect and same-day delivery services are becoming a basic expectation of shoppers, said Randy Burt, a partner in the consumer and retail practice of consulting firm AT Kearney.

Amazon and Whole Foods is a catalyst for the shift of consumer behaviour online

Rather than dominating the grocery business, Amazon’s move looks likely to increase fragmentation as sales shift online. The proliferation of options is allowing customers to spend less time in stores and divide their shopping up among multiple retailers, making it hard for any one company to corner the market, according to analysts and investors.

While online food shopping has become ever more common across Europe and Asia, Americans have remained stubbornly loyal to physical grocery stores. Online sales accounted for about 2 per cent of the $800bn US grocery market last year, compared with more than 5 per cent in France, more than 7 per cent in the UK and nearly 17 per cent in South Korea, according to Kantar Worldpanel.

But Kroger and other food retailers are making big bets that the US market is ripe for change — spurred in large part by Amazon. The move by America’s dominant ecommerce company into groceries has traditional supermarket chains scrambling to avoid the fate of bookshops and music retailers.

It has also encouraged upstarts that spot an opportunity to grab share of online sales that Nielsen forecasts will hit $100bn, or 20 per cent of the total US grocery market, by 2022.

Whole Foods has a relatively small footprint but the combination of its nearly 500 locations with Amazon’s estimated 18 per cent share of online food sales, according to market research group Packaged Facts, has been a powerful motivator for incumbent grocers.

When Amazon announced it was buying the upmarket chain in June 2017, $40bn was wiped from the market values of grocers across the US and Europe. Those shares took another tumble two months later when Amazon closed the deal and said it would begin lowering prices on items from bananas to beef. Over the past year, it has rolled out additional price cuts, as well as in-store discounts and free two-hour delivery for subscribers to its Prime service.

The share prices of traditional food retailers have recouped some of their losses over the past year. But grocers face fresh challenges, from the cost of picking and delivering orders to the investment required to overhaul stores to function more like distribution centres. At the same time prices are under pressure from discounters such as Walmart, Aldi and Lidl.

Further complicating the picture is a crop of new, well-funded companies piling into the market.

Organic grocery delivery company Good Eggs raised $50m in May, led by venture capital firm Benchmark, to expand its business in California. The funding came less than three years after the company was forced to close operations outside San Francisco after overextending itself.

Brandless, an ecommerce start-up that sells packaged food, household goods and personal care products for $3 an item, raised $240m from SoftBank’s Vision Fund to expand its inventory and delivery service.

They and other online food companies are taking a leaf out of Amazon’s playbook by using data to manage inventory and customise ranges, while emphasising transparency in where their products come from.

“Amazon and Whole Foods is a catalyst for the shift of consumer behaviour online,” said Bentley Hall, Good Eggs chief executive. “Far from being fearful, I am excited.”

As shopping for food online becomes more convenient, thanks to quick delivery or same-day pick-up, and more competitive on price, analysts and investors say consumers will become more likely to cherry-pick from a variety of online and offline retailers.

Jeff Housenbold, a managing partner at SoftBank who joined the Brandless board last month, said that rather than relying on a supermarket, big-box store or single online portal, customers are asking, “How am I going to get the best of breed by category?”