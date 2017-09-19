Puerto Rico debt deal ‘unaffected’ by hurricanes

Puerto Rico’s delicate debt restructuring agreement between the island’s electric utility and its bondholders should not be upended by the hurricanes that have menaced the island, according to the head of a control board installed by Congress to help get the territory’s budget under control.

The comments from Natalie Jaresko, in a wide-ranging interview with the Financial Times, come as the island’s governor declared a new state of emergency and Hurricane Maria roared towards the island of 3.4m residents. On Monday night the US National Hurricane Center said Maria had intensified to a “potentially catastrophic” Category 5 hurricane.

The latest storm is bearing down just days after tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans evacuated to shelters to escape Hurricane Irma and investors marked down the bonds of the local electric authority, Prepa.

More than half of Puerto Rico’s electric customers lost power after Irma passed north of the island, prompting a warning from the rating agency Moody’s that outages could further complicate the utility’s restructuring and “reduce ultimate recovery for bondholders”.

Ms Jaresko, the former finance minister of Ukraine who saw that country through an International Monetary Fund programme, dismissed the suggestion that the Prepa deal would be reopened. “I don’t think it has a direct effect,” she said.

She said the latest hurricanes “brought to light” the fact that infrastructure on the island has not seen significant investment “in decades”, however.

On Monday, governor Ricardo Rossello declared a state of emergency and activated the territory’s national guard. President Donald Trump, approving the declaration, promised federal assistance for any needed recovery effort.

Prepa bonds due in 2037 traded hands on Monday at 54 cents on the dollar, down from 61 cents on the dollar at the start of the year.

Earlier this year, Puerto Rico triggered the largest debt restructuring by a US state or local government in history, to cut the more than $120bn it owes to retirees and bondholders. Ms Jaresko’s control board seeks to implement a new fiscal plan for the territory. Last month, the board filed a lawsuit against the governor after he refused to furlough government employees despite a gap in the island’s finances.

“We’ve done an enormous amount of work with the governor,” she said. “The devil is in the details . . . The fiscal plan guided that if there was a gap it would be covered by furloughs.”

She added: “This is year one of a three-year right-sizing and the first year is the low hanging fruit. To [cut] 30 per cent of your costs . . . you have to define what services the government will provide.”

Ms Jaresko said it was “important for creditors to believe in the plan of adjustment”. Promesa, the law passed by Congress that created the control board, “gives us a chance” to do just that.

The control board has not taken a view on a hotly contested dispute between two classes of creditors who believe they both have the best claim for any payments Puerto Rico will ultimately be able to make, she added. The fight, between holders of general obligation bonds — which are backed by the Puerto Rico constitution — and sales tax-backed debt known as Cofina, should be decided in court by December.

While Cofina bonds that mature in 2036 have slid 5 per cent since the year began, they are up nearly 14 per cent from a May low and are now trading at 62 cents on the dollar. General obligation debt due in 2035, a security owned by many hedge funds that invested in the island’s bonds, has declined more than 10 per cent this year and at 59.5 cents is just marginally above an all-time low hit earlier this month.

Hedge funds have also contested the creation of the control board. Lawyers representing Aurelius Capital argue that its creation violated the US Constitution. Ms Jaresko disputed that view and said it was “inherent” in any new legislation that there would be lawsuits.

“The board thinks it has been formed properly and legally,” Ms Jaresko said. “The board is confident in its constitutionality.”