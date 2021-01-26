Kiran Stacey in Washington

The US government is ordering an additional 200m doses of coronavirus vaccine for delivery during the summer as officials look to secure enough supply to make inoculation available to all Americans later this year.

The administration said on Tuesday it was exercising contractual rights with both Moderna and Pfizer to buy an additional 100m doses from each supplier.

That would take the total number of doses shipped or on order from 400m to 600m – enough to vaccinate 300m Americans.

Officials also said they would guarantee to supply states with at least 10m doses per week for the next three weeks, following complaints by state leaders that supplies have been too unpredictable.

One senior administration official said: “We are very eager to get everyone vaccinated as quickly as possible, so that science can turn the tide and get us back to normal.”

https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1354185014552870912

Joe Biden, the new president, has promised 100m vaccines in his first 100 days as US president, having criticised the slow pace of distribution under the previous Donald Trump administration.

Mr Biden said on Tuesday he expected the new doses to be available “by the end of summer, beginning of the fall”, adding that his administration’s target was ambitious.

“These steps are going to help increase our prospects of hitting – or exceeding, God willing – the ambitious goal of 100m shots in 100 days. But I also want to be clear, 100m shots and 100 days is not the endpoint, it’s just the start.”

Critics point out however that hitting this target would not require any increase in the pace of vaccinations, with around 1.25m doses currently being administered every day.

The new orders will not help hit that target, as they are intended for delivery later in the year. Officials would not give a deadline for their delivery.