In a recent duplicate, everyone played in 4H and made it — but there is an overtrick on offer. Can you find it?

Dealer: East

Game All

North East South West — NB 1H 1S 2C 2S NB NB 4H

Most West players led a spade, although a few opted for a trump. Even if clubs divide, you cannot set them up, draw trumps and return to dummy to enjoy the winners. The void in both hands strongly suggests a cross-ruff, and that should be undertaken. Using ♦AK as entries to hand, declarer should opt to ruff two spades in dummy and pitch the other two from hand on ♣AK. Even though this will result in a trump loser, this is worthwhile since, providing diamonds split reasonably — which they will 67% of the time — you have only one diamond loser.

Where West led a trump, East does well not to play her queen. This is a good time not to try to win the trick third in hand. The trump lead suggests an even split in that suit as, holding a singleton or four trumps, you would not usually pick that lead. Despite its effectiveness, South can still muster two spade ruffs and discard the other two on the top clubs before giving up a trump trick.

When there are shortages, it is better for declarer to count possible tricks, opposed to losers, and play the scenario out in their mind before touching the first card from dummy.

