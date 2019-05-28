FT subscribers can click here to receive FirstFT every day by email.

Emmanuel Macron proposed a clutch of liberal and centre-left candidates for the EU’s top job, as he lead a summit push to stymie Chancellor Angela Merkel’s preferred candidate from Germany.

The French president arrived at a Brussels summit on Tuesday calling for the next European Commission president to have the “experience” and “credibility” to reinvigorate the European project, citing Margrethe Vestager, Michel Barnier and Frans Timmermans as among those who fit his criteria.

France and Germany on Monday clashed over the future leadership of the EU after European elections produced a fragmented parliament and triggered a race to secure the top jobs in the world’s largest trading bloc. The Franco-German differences set the scene for a difficult battle between national leaders and the European Parliament over the coming weeks.

Here’s the live results as EU citizens elect a new European Parliament.

In the news

China suggests using rare earths in US trade war China’s powerful planning body has threatened to use rare earths exports as leverage in the trade war with the US, in a sign of increasing tensions between the two powers. Rare earths are the one raw material where China dominates global supply. Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond fell to a 20-month low on Tuesday as escalating trade tensions between the US and China and elevated concerns over a slowing global economy continued to drive interest in safe government bonds. (FT)

Return of 737 Max could hinge on pilot training What kind of training pilots receive could determine whether Boeing’s grounded 737 Max aircraft is back in the air by the end of the northern hemisphere summer, or only much later, according to airlines, pilots unions and aviation industry experts. (FT)

Alibaba eyes HK listing Alibaba is planning a secondary listing in Hong Kong, as the Chinese ecommerce company looks to raise up to $20bn. The company raised $25bn in the world’s biggest initial public offering in 2014 but the latest move comes as relations between the US and China sour. While the US is attacking businesses linked to the Chinese state, such as Huawei, online giants such as Alibaba could be next. Flying the colours of both China and US could become fraught, says our Lex column. (FT)

Japan knife attack Two people were killed and 15 children injured in a stabbing spree in Japan. It is a rare act of public violence in a country deemed one of the safest in the world. A 12-year-old girl and a 39-year-old man were killed in the attack, which took place in a park in Kawasaki, a city near Tokyo. It is believed that the suspect, who was in his 40s or 50s, stabbed himself in the neck and died. (CNN)

MacKenzie Bezos joins Buffett’s charity list MacKenzie Bezos, the author who recently divorced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has joined a growing list of wealthy individuals from business and finance who have committed to donating much of their fortunes either during their lifetimes or in their wills. Ms Bezos is the latest signatory to Giving Pledge, a charity started by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates in 2010, which now boasts a total list of 203 philanthropists from 23 countries. (FT)

How Fiat Chrysler solved the Renault merger puzzle While New York and London were enjoying a three-day weekend, executives in Italy and France were busy thrashing out details about an alliance between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Renault, a merger that would reshape the global automotive industry. Here’s the FT’s analysis on the planned €33bn deal. Sign up to our Due Diligence newsletter to read more. (FT)

West urged to maintain nuclear plants Allowing ageing nuclear power plants to shut down will push up the price of electricity and increase greenhouse gas emissions, the International Energy Agency has warned, as it urged developed countries’ governments to look at ways to keep them in operation. (FT)

The day ahead

Sweden’s economic figures Sweden’s first-quarter gross domestic product data will be released on Wednesday. The figures will probably show it lagging behind European rivals, dragged lower by weak domestic demand. The country’s housing market peaked last year. Prices fell 5 per cent, and more in Stockholm. The central bank warns that high household indebtedness, largely the result of ultra-low interest rates, is the biggest risk to the economy. (FT, UBS)

Exxon and Chevron to face climate change pressure The US oil majors’ unwillingness to venture beyond their core oil and gas business will face a test on Wednesday when shareholders vote on climate change proposals at their annual meetings. Exxon and Chevron have had an easier ride from investors on environmental matters compared with their European rivals. But pressure is rising especially after Royal Dutch Shell and BP recently made significant shifts to address investor concerns. (Bloomberg)

Chinese bank to resume NCD issuance China’s Inner Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank plans to resume issuance of negotiable certificates of deposit on Wednesday. The lender has sent inquiries through brokers, a trader with direct knowledge of the matter said. Trading in Baoshang’s NCDs was suspended on Monday because of “serious” credit risks. (Reuters, Bloomberg)

What we’re reading

Trump in Japan: golf, sumo and a death wish The US president is heading home after wrapping up his four-day trip to Japan. Donald Trump’s state visit to the country has gone viral on social media, showcasing his close relationship with prime minister Shinzo Abe as the two leaders golfed, took in sumo and talked politics. Separately, our Washington bureau chief writes that when it comes to flattering the US president, nobody does it better than Mr Abe. (CNN, Nikkei Asian Review, FT)

Mexico reaps gains from the US-China trade war Mexico-based manufacturers are seizing the chance to increase their exports to the US as the tariff war between Washington and Beijing heats up. The value of Mexican imports to the US overtook those from China in March for the first time. “Some US companies, big producers, are considering moving production from China to Mexico,” said one executive from a Mexican car parts company. (FT)

Australia bets on a ‘water battery’ The country’s newly re-elected government is placing the state-owned Snowy Hydro plant at the vanguard of a new energy transition by transforming it into a massive “water battery” that will help keep the lights on as Australia shifts from an electricity grid based mainly on fossil fuels to one built around renewable energy. (FT)

Malaysia to return plastic waste Malaysia will return 3,000 tonnes of plastic waste to countries including the US, Canada and Saudi Arabia, amid a broadening clampdown on imports of improperly labelled rubbish across south-east Asia. (FT)

Welcome to a very English private school . . . in Shanghai With rugby teams practising on its playing fields against the backdrop of a red-brick bell tower, Dulwich College is the picture of a quintessentially English private school. But this is Shanghai, and the near-clone of the college’s 400-year-old parent in London is one of a growing number of prestigious British educational institutions lending their names to newly minted offshoots abroad. (FT)

Stormy waters for seasteaders Chad Elwartowski, a former bitcoin investor, made his home on a tall floating structure off the coast of Thailand, with the goal of creating an independent nation state in international waters. But last month the Thai navy towed the structure ashore, accusing Mr Elwartowski and his partner of violating the country’s sovereignty. If charged and convicted, the pair could face the death penalty. (FT)

US student loan problem: FT readers respond More than a week after the technology investor and billionaire Robert Smith offered to pay an entire class’s worth of student loans, the FT asked its readers how they thought the US student loan problem could be solved. Here is a round-up of their responses. (FT)

Video of the day

How tech can tackle opioid addiction A new generation of technology start-ups are testing new ways of combating the opioid health crisis in the US, which has devastated millions of lives across the country. Techniques include using artificial intelligence to process language and predict the chances of relapse, and smart medication boxes that release one pill a day.