US securities regulators yesterday sued the world’s largest crypto exchange and accused Binance of a host of violations, sliding German butter prices are spreading hope of lower food inflation, and global carmakers have been caught off guard by the speed of China’s shift to electric vehicles.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Crypto exchange Binance sued by SEC in latest blow from US regulators

Sliding German butter prices spread hope of lower food inflation

China’s car market has become a Darwinian battleground

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com