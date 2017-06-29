Merkel pledges to fight for free trade at G20 summit

Angela Merkel on Thursday threw down the gauntlet to US president Donald Trump and pledged to fight at next week’s G20 summit in Hamburg for free trade, international co-operation and the Paris climate change accord.

In a combative speech in the German parliament the chancellor also promised to focus on reinforcing the EU in close co-operation with France, despite the need to deal with Brexit.

“Whoever thinks that the problems of this world can be solved by protectionism and isolation lives under a huge misconception,” she said, in a clear assault on Mr Trump’s America First approach, even though she did not name the US president.

She said she had no intention of ignoring the visible tensions in the G20 over the Paris accord, after Washington’s decision to withdraw. “We cannot expect easy discussions on climate change at the G20 summit,” she said. “Our differences with the US are clear.”

But she said she was “more determined than ever” to fight for the agreement, which was “irreversible and not negotiable”.

She repeatedly emphasised her fast-developing co-operation with the new French president Emmanuel Macron and backed joint plans for “midterm” reforms to deepen the EU and “especially the eurozone”.

But in a note of caution, which reflects widespread German concerns that Mr Macron’s ideas would involve Berlin assuming a bigger share of the eurozone’s financial burden, she said the framework had to “balance risks and responsibilities”.

The chancellor stuck to her recent approach of downplaying the importance of Brexit for the rest of the EU. She said the EU27 states were in good shape and well prepared for the Brexit negotiations, but she insisted: “Our priority is to shape our own future in the EU, Brexit or no Brexit”.

Late on Thursday Ms Merkel is due to host a meeting of leading EU government heads in Berlin to prepare a joint approach to the G20. Mr Macron, British prime minister Theresa May, Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni and European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker are expected to attend.