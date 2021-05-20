Print this page

US companies say South Korean executive could help US wean itself off foreign-made computer chips

US companies have urged South Korea’s president to free Samsung’s jailed chairman and argue the billionaire executive could boost American efforts to shake off the country’s dependence on computer chips produced overseas. Swedish oat milk producer Oatly raised $1.4bn in its initial public offeringon Wednesday,

Plus, the FT’s Trading Room editor, Philip Stafford, explains how a warning from Chinese regulators led to a chaotic day for cryptocurrency traders.


