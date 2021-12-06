Episode 31
Headlines include Ukraine conflict, coronavirus pandemic, space industry and French presidential election
This edition features these stories from ft.com
US intelligence-sharing convinces allies of Russian threat to Ukraine
Data on Omicron’s severity is ‘encouraging’, says US health chief
Elon Musk being allowed to ‘make the rules’ in space, ESA chief warns
French right hopes for reinvigoration with choice of Pécresse
