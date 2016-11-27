Fillon chosen to battle Le Pen in French elections, goodbye to Obama’s world and why you need to read now more than ever

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

François Fillon won the French centre-right presidential nomination on Sunday in a landslide vote that brings him closer to the presidency next year. Partial results show Mr Fillon attracted more than 66 per cent of the vote in the primary run-off against Alain Juppé. Mr Fillon will now battle Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Front, who is likely to face him in the presidential run-off in early 2017. By conventional wisdom, his “thumping victory” as good as hands him the keys to the Elysée Palace. The trouble is, conventional wisdom has been turned upside down this year, writes the FT’s Tony Barber.

The former prime minister’s victory also reveals a clear shift to the right among Republican party sympathisers, who are seeking a return to the rightwing tenets of law and order, and a break from past economic policies with a resolutely free-market economic programme. But Mr Fillon is more than an economic conservative. Voters have backed a politician with a strong social ideology that fits into 2016’s global shift to the right. (FT, Economist, WaPo)

In the news

Trump’s vast network of conflicts From the Philippines to the UK, the president-elect has been using early calls with foreign leaders and dignitaries to talk about his properties in those countries. An NYT investigation details a global network of potential conflicts of intererest, and a Trump family that seems to have been preparing for how it can capitalise on Donald Trump’s presidency both in the US and abroad long before he even secured his party’s nomination. Meanwhile, Mr Trump has attacked Hillary Clinton for backing an election recount in some swing states. He also made a baseless claim that he would have won the popular vote if “millions” of Americans had not cast ballots illegally. (NYT, FT)

Market mayhem Up to eight of Italy’s troubled banks risk failing if Prime Minister Matteo Renzi loses a constitutional referendum next weekend and ensuing market turbulence deters investors from recapitalising them, officials and senior bankers say. (FT)

Life after Fidel Castro The death of the controversial Cuban leader is fueling uncertainty in the country and abroad, and may make Cuba’s progress harder. It comes, John Paul Rathbone writes, as the political left has ceded to the right globally. Here is the FT’s obituary and a longer obituary by the Miami Herald, the home town newspaper of the Cuban exile community. (FT, Miami Herald)

Bond-buying spree restricted Indian banks will have to deposit with the Reserve Bank of India all the extra money they have been given as a result of demonetisation. The move comes after banks went on a bond-buying spree, bringing down interest rates and triggering fears of both inflation and even a shortage of bonds. Here is the impact on corporate India of the move to axe large notes in four charts. Meanwhile, questions remain on whether the surprise demonetisation will be worth the short-term pain. (FT, Economist)

Hard Brexit consequences Leaving the single market would be damaging to almost every sector of the British economy from manufacturing and energy to retail and financial services, according to a new report commissioned by an alliance of Tory, Labour and Liberal Democrat politicians trying to stop a hard Brexit. (Guardian)

Oil traders warn Opec on production deal Some of the world’s biggest oil traders have delivered a stark warning to the Opec cartel, saying a failure to sign off on a production cut this week will trigger another dramatic drop in crude prices. The 14-member producer group meets in Vienna on Wednesday to try and secure the first supply deal since the financial crisis. (FT)

It’s a big day for

Ukip The UK Independence party’s third leader in three months will be announced. Paul Nuttall and Suzanne Evans, the two main contenders who are both MEPs, have promised to unify the Eurosceptics following months of infighting. The FT’s Henry Mance has a version of what a letter from former Ukip leader Nigel Farage might look like.(FT)

US retail Soaring US ecommerce sales on the day after Thanksgiving have put Black Friday on course to challenge Cyber Monday (today) as the year’s busiest online shopping day. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s WeekAhead.

Food for thought

Goodbye to Obama’s world The FT’s Ed Luce on what a Trump presidency means for the outgoing president’s legacy. “Mr Trump will not reverse America’s relative decline. The chances are he will drastically accelerate it….The US-led international order as we knew it for 70 years is over. The era of great power politics is back.” (FT)

South Korea “in a state of total crisis” Park Geun-hye swept to power four years ago pledging to overhaul South Korea’s biggest family-owned companies. Today, the president stands accused of conspiring to extort millions of dollars from those same corporations, amid a sprawling scandal that is paralysing the country. There were the largest rallies so far over the weekend, with potentially 1.5 million in Seoul alone. (FT, BBC)

Making money off the UK housing crisis Britain’s biggest builders have pocketed billions of pounds in recent years — with executives raking in hundreds of millions even as the country’s affordable housing targets were consistently missed. (TBIJ)

The record exec freeing the wrongfully convicted Jason Flom discovered Twisted Sister, Hootie & The Blowfish, Lorde and Katy Perry. But it is Mr Flom’s side gig, as a longtime advocate of criminal justice reform and newfound host of a podcast about the wrongfully convicted, where he may be making the greatest impact. (NYMag)

Uber for laundry Electrolux, the Swedish appliance maker, is exploring starting a new project in which consumers would use their own washing machines to wash other people’s clothes. (FT)

The need to read Why we need to read and to be readers now more than ever. (WSJ)

Video of the day

A look at the week ahead Daniel Garrahan highlights some of the big stories the FT is watching this week, including Opec countries meeting in Vienna, Italy’s referendum on constitutional reform and the Austrian presidential election. (FT)