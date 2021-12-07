REPEAT: Claer explores how young people can use the popular tax-free Isa accounts to invest or buy their first property. This week, she meets Ryan, a 22-year-old graduate who confesses he has three Isa accounts, but doesn’t know how best to use them — or how to unlock savings bonuses potentially worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Expert and practical help is on hand from Harleigh Reid, who used a Help to Buy Isa to buy her first flat at the age of just 24, and Young Money blogger Iona Bain who explains the rules of the new Lifetime Isa, which can be used for property or investing.

If you would like to talk to Claer for a future podcast episode, email the Money Clinic team money@ft.com with a brief description of your story. Follow Claer on Twitter and Instagram @Claerb and read her weekly Serious Money column in the FT Money section of the FT Weekend newspaper.

