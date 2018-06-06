Foxconn, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronics, which is best known as a key supplier for the Apple iPhone, is making a push into industrial technology — such as automating other manufacturers’ processes — as the global smartphone market slows.

Speaking on Wednesday at a celebration to mark the Taiwanese company’s 30th anniversary of doing business in China, founder and chairman Terry Gou said: “We are an incredibly large, traditional technology manufacturing business. Now we need to use the power of AI . . . Foxconn will push smart manufacturing with all our strength.”

Foxconn, also called Hon Hai Precision Industry, is best known for producing the majority of Apple’s iPhones. But it is trying to diversify from its traditional smartphone business and reduce its reliance on Apple. Last year, global smartphone sales fell and its profits took a hit from delays in the manufacturing of the iPhone X.

Over the past two years, Foxconn has started producing everything from Sharp’s LCD screens, after acquiring the Japanese electronics group for $3.5bn, to internet-connected dockless bicycles for Mobike, and even semiconductors, launching a failed $19.5bn bid for Toshiba’s memory chip business.

Wednesday’s event focused on the company’s Foxconn Industrial Internet subsidiary. The unit, which provides industrial robots and cloud computing services to businesses, is hoping to launch the biggest IPO in mainland China for three years, aiming to raise roughly Rmb27bn ($4.2bn) in Shanghai.

FII generated $56bn in revenues last year, compared with $48bn at US internet hardware producer Cisco. Market research firm IDC expects Chinese manufacturers’ spending on “internet of things” products, such as sensors and robots, to reach $128bn by 2020, growing at an average rate of 14.7 per cent a year from 2016 to 2020.

“PC growth has been negative and smartphone growth has slowed down. So companies are focused on other growth sectors, like servers, automotives and industrial technologies,” said Dan Wang, tech analyst at consultancy Gavekal Dragonomics in Hong Kong.

Foxconn’s pivot also takes advantage of President Xi Jinping’s Made in China 2025 policy, under which tens of billions of dollars in subsidies are being earmarked for smart manufacturing sectors, such as industrial robots. Tim Chen, FII chairman, recently told investors the company would “aggressively devote itself” to this policy, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

“Terry Gou enjoys excellent relations with senior members of the Chinese government. He has invested heavily in several provinces whose party secretaries ascended to the politburo,” added Mr Wang.